5 Budget-Friendly Harbor Freight Finds For Father's Day 2024
Father's Day 2024 is on Sunday, June 16, which probably means it's going to be either an exceptionally lazy Sunday or an exceptionally productive Sunday, depending on what your dad is into. Not all fathers expect a tangible gift for Father's Day, but if you want to give him something for the occasion, you might want to pay a visit to your local Harbor Freight hardware store. Odds are good, no matter what your father's particular hobbies are, you can find at least one offering amongst the store's many in-house brands that'll put a smile on his face.
Whether your father wants some fresh equipment for his workshop or garage or just a comfortable place to park himself for the afternoon, you can find both at Harbor Freight. To keep things budget-conscious, these gifts can all be purchased for under $150. If your dad is more of a geek, there are also plenty of cool tech gifts that don't break the bank.
Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair
Every dad needs at least one chair to call their own, both inside the house and outside. In the living room, that's a job for a big, fancy recliner. In the yard, at the local sporting field, or at an outdoor concert, however, that's a job for a flexible, yet comfortable, folding chair. You can get a generic folding chair just about anywhere for a few bucks, but if you want something that's both comfy to sit in and provides several nifty amenities, you'll want Harbor Freight's Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair, rated 4.8 out of 5 by Harbor Freight users and available for $34.99.
As the name implies, this folding chair features an aluminum frame with a stretchy fabric sitting surface, both of which are able to comfortably support up to 250 pounds of weight. In addition to the part you sit on, though, the chair also features a built-in multi-pocket shelf on the left side with a slot for a magazine, two pouches for snacks, a zippable pouch for personal items, and a long slot for a drink bottle. On the right side is a folding side table for holding snacks, placing your phone, and other practical purposes. When your dad is done with his chill session, just pick it up, fold it up, and off you go.
Bauer 24 in. Tool Bag
If your dad has been into mechanical tinkering for long enough, then he's probably got a toolbox already for stashing all of his most important gear and gadgets. By that same token, if he's been using that toolbox for long enough, it's likely not in the best shape. That's also assuming it's not an ancient metal toolbox that's full of more rusty nails than clean ones. If your dad's had his old carrier for a while, do him a favor and convince him to swap to the Bauer 24 in. Tool Bag, rated 4.9 out of 5 by Harbor Freight users and available for $34.99.
This hefty worker's bag is wholly constructed of heavy-duty, tear-resistant fabric. You can poke it, stab it, slash it, or smash it; it won't even budge. To accommodate its large size, it also comes with a heavy-duty shoulder strap, making it much comfier to lug around than a hand-sized toolbox handle. The main compartment of the bag has an easy-open 24 inch-wide mouth, more than large enough to hold a gaggle of hand tools and accessories, while the 16 pockets that cover the bag's outer surface can carry small implements like screwdrivers and components like screws and washers. It's also got a pair of reinforced carrying handles for when you need a quick pick-up-and-put-down.
Pittsburgh Automotive Mechanics Roller Seat
It's one thing for your dad to have a comfy place to plant his rear during his off-time, but it's arguably even more important to have a reliable seat available while performing mechanical tasks. There's a lot of moving, bending, and repositioning involved when you're performing in-depth work, so a seat that not only holds you up, but allows you to move around and easily access your tools can help cut down on unnecessary movement. If you want to give your dad a modular working seat for the garage, try the Pittsburgh Automotive Mechanics Roller Seat, rated 4.6 out of 5 by Harbor Freight users and available for $79.99.
At a glance, this seat appears to be an ordinary, if comfortable-looking, rolling stool. It certainly is that, with a 2-inch sponge-cushioned seat and a quartet of 2-3/8 in. swivel casters for smooth gliding across the ground. In addition to that, though, the seat's steel body conceals both a trio of pop-out drawers and a pair of fold-out side trays. The seat can support up to 350 pounds of direct weight, as well as an additional 78 pounds of tools stored within the drawers and on the trays. There's even a tool rack on the back for holding your most important implements. Your dad can stash his whole automotive kit in this thing, reaching down and grabbing what he needs instead of needing to drag a separate toolbox around with the seat.
Windsor Design 8 Drawer Wood Tool Chest
Not all forms of tool storage are meant to house hefty hand tools. If your dad is into precision crafts like wood carving or model building, for example, he needs a safe spot to store all of his fine tools, something spacious enough to carry everything without it all getting clumped together in a big, ugly mess of metal. If we're looking for a good tool carrier for precision, ornate crafts, why not use something a little more ornate itself? Specifically, something like the Windsor Design 8 Drawer Wood Tool Chest, rated 4.6 out of 5 by Harbor Freight users and available for $84.99.
This lovely chest is perfect for a workman's craft table, featuring a sturdy, yet stylish hardwood body with a chestnut stain and a clear lacquer finish. The chest is made up of two large drawers and six smaller drawers, each with an internal felt liner to carefully cradle your tools and fend off rust and contaminants. The top lid has a built-in machinist's mirror, originally intended for first aid situations like removing debris from your eyes, though it can also aid in tiny crafts. If you don't want the little ones touching the contents, just flip the bottom cover up and lock the whole thing with a single key.
Yukon 48 in. Workbench with Light
Perhaps the most important thing that any dad's garage or workshop needs is at least one sturdy, reliable work surface. You can give your dad all of the tools and tool boxes in the world, but it won't mean much if he's still doing all of his work on an old, rotting wooden bench. If you want your dad to have a safe place to ply his trades, go grab him the Yukon 48 in. Workbench, rated 4.6 out of 5 by Harbor Freight users and available for $119.99.
At nearly 62 inches tall and 48 inches across, this workbench is big enough to handle crafts, repairs, and assorted handiwork without taking up an entire wall of the garage. The body is made of powder-coated steel for extra resilience, while the work surface is made of composite wood for smooth, safe movement. That surface can safely hold up to 220 pounds, more than enough for a couple of hefty projects, which you can stash for later in the two drawers or on the lower shelf. The entire rear of the bench features a corkboard for attaching tool racks or reminders, which is accompanied by a full-length LED cabinet light for clear illumination. There's even a built-in power strip with a trio of grounded 120V outlets for plugging in power tools, all powered via the workbench's 80-inch rear power cord.
Selection methodology
These products were chosen from items available at Harbor Freight for below $150, as well as user ratings of at least 4 out of 5 stars. Preference was given to products with multiple practical purposes, particularly comfort, safety, and storage, three factors that your father can always use more of in his work and hobbies.