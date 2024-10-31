EcoFlow PowerHat Review: A Silly-Looking Yet Surprisingly Practical Solar Panel Sun Hat

Picture the scene, you're lost in the woods, your phone is dead, the wind is chilling you through to the bones. In the distance you can hear a pack of wolves howling. Vultures are circling overhead. The bright sun is casting shadows from the carrion birds onto the ground. Those shadows are surrounding you just as the vultures and wolves are. This may be it...

But it isn't your time to expire. Luckily you're wearing your trusty EcoFlow PowerHat. Rifling through your back pocket, you pull out a frayed USB-C cable. Your cat seems to have been gnawing on it again. Under your breath you mutter various curses towards Professor Tiddlywinks, your arrogant feline housemate, before plugging the tattered wire into your phone and inserting the other end under the brim of your EcoFlow PowerHat ($89 from EcoFlow). Your phone lights up. Salvation.

This may sound a bit silly, but it could happen. And the magic hat in question exists. Please allow me to explain.

Editor's Note: EcoFlow sent a PowerHat for testing for this review.