Bluetti Handsfree 2 Review: Nearly Perfect Power In A Backpack

The power station comes with a 60 liter backpack which stands up as a decent item on its own. You can place the power station itself in the compartment closest to the wearer's back. It fits perfectly and can be secured in place with a Velcro strap. This compartment can be unzipped from weather side, giving you easy access to the power station's outlets. It's also well ventilated, allowing the power station to cool itself.

There's plenty of MOLLE webbing on the outside of the pack, should you want to attach things there for easy access. There's plenty of room on the inside too with several other compartments, numerous zippers, and a small fanny-pack sized pouch on the waistband. As the device is partially aimed at photographers and drone operators, it's no surprise that the main compartment contains dividers perfect for storing lenses, tripods, cameras, and other bits of photography paraphernalia. It's only Velcroed in, and easily removed should you want more room or easier access in that compartment. In terms of comfort, it contains a chest strap, and another strap around your waist. This should keep it secure and keep the weight distributed evenly. It's also as easily adjusted as any other good quality backpack.

There's a TSA-approved lock on top should you want to take the pack on a plane. With that being said, airlines tend to have a 100 Watt-hour maximum for batteries in the air. So you'll have to leave the power station behind should you want to take this bag traveling.

The bag is billed as "durable" and it looks and feels pretty sturdy. It can also handle up to 60 pounds, which is a lot of strain for most packs. The stitching itself, and the materials used for the pack itself, all seem very sturdy. It will be interesting to see how they hold up to long term use off the beaten path. However, the bag does have one major construction flaw.

A couple of days after I believed my review was wrapped, one of the bags buckles was accidentally stepped on. This bit of contact was enough to shatter the plastic completely. I feel like I have encountered far cheaper buckles that would have shrugged that misstep off without a problem. Or at the very worst just deformed slightly. On close inspection, said buckle seems to be made of thin, brittle, plastic which is pretty inexcusable at this price point. Replacing a buckle isn't the hardest thing in the world, but until you get round to that repair then it's not possible to wear the pack properly. If this happened a few miles off the beaten path, it could result in a pretty uncomfortable trek back.

