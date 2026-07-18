How Many Lumens Should You Look For In A Camping Flashlight?

When browsing the best rechargeable flashlights for your next outdoor adventure, it's easy to get caught up in differences like cost and manufacturer. But when it comes to the flashlight's capability, it's important to know that more lumens isn't always better. In fact, if you choose a model that has over 1,000 lumens, you've probably got more light than you actually need.

Typically, around 300 up to 1,000 lumens is the sweet spot for most camping and hiking environments. This range provides enough brightness for everyday outdoor activities, without getting too much output. Higher-powered flashlights from the most popular flashlight brands can be helpful in some situations, especially when you need to see farther distances or if you're looking for specific, hard-to-find things in the underbrush. But hanging out around a campsite usually doesn't require anything more than a device with lower output.

Using a flashlight with a higher lumen rating also comes with an important power trade-off. You may get the best shine from a high-powered flashlight, but that increased brightness requires more energy and can thus reduce battery life. Additionally, the National Park Service notes that more light is not always better when spending time outside, as it can obscure natural darkness. It can also impact natural resources, wildlife, and the overall outdoor experience.