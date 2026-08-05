7 Outdoor Gadgets That Make Your Backyard More Comfortable

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Your backyard is every bit a part of your home as your bedroom and kitchen, and you deserve to feel just as comfortable there as you do anywhere else. Everything from the weather to the temperature to bugs and pests can influence how much you use your backyard and how it feels to spend time outside. While some things are outside of your control, you might be surprised at just how much a few key outdoor gadgets can improve your yard space.

Staying comfortable outside means having enough shade to cool you in the summer or having a way to warm up in the winter. It's about keeping bugs at bay and trimming itchy patches of tall grass without wasting a whole Saturday. While you're at it, take some time to invest in fun tech that will bring you and your family outside more often.

Here's a look at seven outdoor gadgets that can make your backyard more comfortable year-round.