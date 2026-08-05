7 Outdoor Gadgets That Make Your Backyard More Comfortable
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Your backyard is every bit a part of your home as your bedroom and kitchen, and you deserve to feel just as comfortable there as you do anywhere else. Everything from the weather to the temperature to bugs and pests can influence how much you use your backyard and how it feels to spend time outside. While some things are outside of your control, you might be surprised at just how much a few key outdoor gadgets can improve your yard space.
Staying comfortable outside means having enough shade to cool you in the summer or having a way to warm up in the winter. It's about keeping bugs at bay and trimming itchy patches of tall grass without wasting a whole Saturday. While you're at it, take some time to invest in fun tech that will bring you and your family outside more often.
Here's a look at seven outdoor gadgets that can make your backyard more comfortable year-round.
Thermacell E-ZoneGuard Patio Max
Nothing wants you to spend more time outdoors than mosquitoes. Backyards are some of their favorite places because that's where the feast usually is. Ironically, these pests are just one reason why you might want to stay inside. Some people are naturally more prone to attract mosquitoes than others (speaking from personal experience here). While bug spray might do a decent job of keeping you bite-free, it's not ideal. I prefer not to douse myself in chemicals every time I want to enjoy my yard.
I tried Thermacell's new E-ZoneGuard Patio Max and can't recommend it enough. I used to get bitten within minutes of being outside, but now that I take this little gadget with me, I can actually enjoy spending time in my backyard without uninvited guests. This small hand-sized gadget uses a repellent cartridge that runs on batteries. It creates a dome-like barrier around me, which spans up to 10 feet on all sides. I like it because it's portable and I can move it to wherever I am in the yard (and take my protective barrier with me). Their smart LIV 2.0 system does the same thing, except it's bigger and more customizable.
You can get the complete Thermacell E-ZoneGuard Patio Max kit, with the device, charging dock, a repellent cartridge, and a charging cable, on Amazon for $54.99.
TerraMow V1000 Robotic Lawn Mower
Summer days can easily reach the upper 90s (Fahrenheit) where I live. No one wants to mow grass in this kind of heat and humidity, but most of us don't have a choice since the random daily showers we get keep our grass nice and high. That's one reason we recently switched to a robotic lawn mower, and it's made quite a difference.
We're currently using the TerraMow V1000 Robotic Lawn Mower, which autonomously cuts the grass based on its mapping of our yard. I appreciate the fact that we can use the robotic lawn mower while we're standing in the shade, or even in our kitchen. It's all app-controlled, and we can set schedules for it to follow and keep our grass trimmed even when we're not home. In the app, we can also set up different zones to mow at different times, as well as "no mow zones" to keep things like flower beds pristine. The TerraMow V1000 Robotic Lawn Mower is available on Amazon for $949.00.
Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Projector
Feeling comfortable in your own backyard means enjoying more ways to use that space. With the right pieces in place, you might find yourself wanting to spend more time there. This pocket-sized projector is one of those pieces. It turns your backyard from a greenspace into a movie theater, cozy sitting area, birthday party space, family game night arena, and whatever else you come up with. It's one of the best mini gadgets you get online.
The Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Projector is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, which makes it highly portable. Instead of using hardwired connections, it can connect to your phone or computer via Bluetooth and project onto a screen or blank wall. The most obvious use, of course, is a backyard movie night. You can use it to stream a family flick or Netflix show and enjoy a whole different experience. There's a built-in speaker with volume control. In the winter, you can project one of those fireplace videos onto the screen and pretend it's warmer than it really is. Use it for birthday party slideshows or play ambient scenes to give your backyard a whole new vibe.
It's a new way to set the mood beyond lighting and music, and you can get the Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Projector on Amazon for $239.99.
Orbit 10360 Flex Cobra Spray Mister
When you're working outside on a hot day and need a way to keep cool, a regular sprinkler will work in a pinch. The problem with most sprinklers is that there's no easy way to concentrate the spray where you want it. In some cases, sprinklers might feel like overkill. This Orbit 10360 Flex Cobra Spray Mister offers a better alternative.
It hooks up to your water hose, just like a normal sprinkler. The main difference is its snake-shaped design. While normal sprinklers spray from ground level and rotate, this one can spray from various heights of your choice. It stands up on its own and provides continuous mist wherever you need it. Think of a cobra rising, ready to strike, but instead of a scary snake attack, you get a fine, cool refreshment. It's basically a personal misting station, and since it doesn't change direction you can concentrate all that mist where it's needed most instead of soaking everything around it.
You can get the Orbit Flex Cobra Spray Mister on Amazon for $35.47 in one of four colors: light blue, dark blue, gray, or green.
Ninja Fireside360™ Outdoor Heater
Making a fire pit in the backyard is pretty common these days, and many people use them year-round. In the winter, they're a good source of heat, especially if you don't want to spend all season cooped up inside. In the summer, they're perfect for roasting marshmallows and making S'mores. However, using real wood and burning out a spot in the grass is unsightly, not to mention messy and inconvenient. It also relies on having a steady stock of dry wood on hand, which isn't always practical.
A better option is the Ninja Fireside360 Outdoor Heater. It's a smokeless fire pit that runs on a propane gas system instead of wood, which means no ash and no messy cleanup. You can keep your yard intact and still enjoy the benefits of a real fire. It's safe to use on grass and hard surfaces, like stone or concrete. One of its unique features is its combination of flame and heating element. You can use either one individually, or use them both for extra heat. Onboard controls let you adjust heating levels and flame height, something you can't do with a traditional fire pit.
The Ninja Fireside360 Outdoor Heater retails on Amazon for $499.99.
Morestar Solar Motion Clip-On Lights
Making your backyard more comfortable applies to all times of the day, including when the sun goes down. Good lighting can make outdoor spaces more useful while also adding an extra layer of security (which gives you peace of mind). Most outdoor lighting (including solar lighting gadgets) depends on stationary positions, though, which limits how much you're able to use that space. One solution is a clip-on light, which you can move wherever you want.
These solar motion clip-on lights from Morestar are so simple they're easy to overlook. But when it comes to backyard comfort, they're among the most useful. They run on solar power, which means no wires and very few limits as to where you can use them. Clip them to the edges of patio umbrellas, flower garden trellises, tables, poles, flower pots, fences, railings, or wherever else you need a little light at night. Have meals or gatherings in low light, year-round. They're small enough for one person to move easily, so you can enjoy instant comfort in every corner of your yard.
You can get a four-pack of these clip-on lights on Amazon for $32.99.
LEDIARY 20 Outdoor Portable Ceiling Fan
Adding a gazebo or pergola to your backyard is supposed to give you shade, and shade is supposed to help you stay cooler when it's hot outside, though that's not always the case: sometimes, sitting under a covered area means sitting in hot, stale, stagnant air. That kind of defeats the purpose of having nice outdoor sitting areas.
One solution is this outdoor portable ceiling fan. A 20-inch waterproof, portable ceiling fan hangs from the top of a gazebo, pergola, or similar type of structure without any hardwired installation. It plugs into a regular power outlet, so if you don't already have power to your gazebo, you'll either need an extension cord or another power source. When the season is over, you can simply remove it and store it to protect it from the elements. The fan doubles as a light fixture, and both can be controlled via the included remote or an app.
The 20-inch version of this fan sells on Amazon for $129.99. Or, you can get the 24-inch version for $159.99.
Methodology: How I Chose These Gadgets
I had several criteria for choosing items that would make a backyard more comfortable. For most of these items, I bring firsthand experience. For the others, user reviews and feedback carry a lot of weight. I look for items with at least a four-star rating and at least 100 customer reviews. Customer feedback should also be mostly consistent.
Beyond quality control, I considered items that make a real difference in outdoor comfort. If it's not an item I would use personally, it didn't make the cut. I also considered what comfort looks like in all seasons and curated a list that could work year-round. Every gadget has a clear purpose and directly relates to personal comfort, whether it's keeping you cool in the summer, warm in the winter, or warding off pests throughout every month.