9 Outdoor Gadgets That Actually Make A Difference
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Outdoor gadgets can be hit or miss. Some look impressive online but fail to deliver once they're out of the box. Others might look completely useless or overhyped, only to find out that they actually make your life easier. You might ask yourself, When would I ever use this? And those gadgets might be the ones you find yourself reaching for most often. The difference often comes down to one single detail: usefulness.
Forget about high-tech looks and tons of features for a moment. The real priority is to consider what problem the gadget solves. Some outdoor gadgets are solely made for novelty. The best ones know how to mix the cool factor with usefulness. It might help you stay comfortable, save time, or do a job easier than you could with a different tool or gadget. These gadgets were chosen for at least one of the above, and they work whether you're hiking, camping, traveling, or hanging out in your own backyard. Here are 10 outdoor gadgets that actually earn their spot in your home garage, or storage.
Hedgehog Jet Handheld Blower
When you think of a leaf blower, you're likely picturing some giant, forceful wind monster that sounds like a jet engine. Your neighbors might even peek out through their windows out of concern when they hear you revving it up, so it's not surprising that something as small as the Hedgehog Jet Handheld Blower would pale in comparison. But that's actually not the case.
It's no longer backpack vs. handheld in the leaf blower arena. The compact handheld has entered the chat, and it's worth a second look. Hedgehog's version is compact and fits in your hand. But it's not short on power or force. The Hedgehog Jet is every bit as powerful as its larger counterparts, with wind speeds of up to 162 miles per hour. In case you didn't know, that's a Category 5 hurricane. You won't have to worry about hurricane-level damage, though, as the compact design concentrates the air flow in the area you're working on. Since it's smaller, it doesn't cover as much ground at a time as a larger blower. For anyone who has limited mobility, limited lifting capacity, limited storage, or just doesn't like big, clunky yard tools, this small handheld blower is a surprisingly good find.
Thermacell E-Series Mosquito Repeller
Most outdoor events tend to end up with a few uninvited guests. If they brought snacks and drinks, that might be okay, but certain guests tend to take more than they give. When it's your own blood, that's simply unacceptable. If coating yourself head to toe in bug spray doesn't sound appealing, you might find the Thermacell rechargeable mosquito repellent more favorable.
The Thermacell is a small, rechargeable device that sits on any outdoor table or flat surface. It works like an essential oil diffuser, except instead of filling your home with delicious smells, it keeps blood-sucking predators up to 20 feet away from you. Inside the device is a replaceable cartridge that's ready to diffuse its scent into the air. Within 15 minutes, it creates a layer of protection up to a 20-foot radius. There's no need to lather up in lotion or DEET chemicals. You can enjoy the outdoors and not worry about party crashers who didn't RSVP. It's earned an average four-star rating on Amazon across more than 25,000 customer reviews.
Ryobi 150-Watt Power Source
Dead batteries show up at the most inconvenient times. Whether you're working on a project outside, listening to music by the pool, or trying to watch a movie on your inflatable backyard projector, you need a reliable power source nearby, ideally one that doesn't run a 50-foot extension cord to your garage or outdoor outlets. Ryobi answers the call with a collection of portable power, including my personal favorite, this 150-watt power source.
This one is part of the ONE+ 18-volt collection, which shares the same interchangeable batteries. If you already have one or more products in this lineup, this power source makes a worthwhile addition. Along with two USB outlets and a USB-C port, it also includes a 120-volt AC outlet for those items that haven't joined the rest of the 21st century and switched to USB. The battery lasts long enough to charge your cell phone up to six times. You can also charge multiple small devices at once, like tablets, laptops, headphones, and fans. The tool alone costs about $80, or you can get the full kit with a battery and wall plug charger for $129.
Ryobi 60-Watt Foldable Solar Panel
There's another direction you can go if you need portable power, and this one doesn't rely on pre-charged batteries. Ryobi has a portable solar panel that essentially charges itself, which you can then use to charge other devices, like your phone, Bluetooth speaker, or tablet. The solar panel folds into a compact package, making it easy to take to job sites, campsites, or around your house for yard projects. Once it's charged, it can juice up your phone in as little as an hour and 15 minutes.
Ryobi's portable solar charger is powerful enough to charge up your Ryobi ONE+ 18-volt batteries, too. You'll need a compatible charging source to do this, but if you've got the right cables and connections, there's no shortage as to what you can power with the sun. The solar panel includes a kickstand on the back so you can prop it up at an angle while it's charging or in use. There's also a zippered pouch on the back where you can stash your charging cables and devices when you're not using them. The foldable solar panel is available on Ryobi's website for $163.90.
MSR Windburner Duo Stove System
Camping stoves have always provided a simple, compact, highly useful tool when you're in the middle of nowhere. But they're not all created equal, and MSR's Windburner Duo Stove System is a prime example of why. For starters, the stove is windproof, unlike standard camping stoves, which have open flames that can be snuffed out by a heavy breeze. Instead, it uses a radiant burner that works well in windy and cold conditions. It's made to avoid toppling, reduce boil-overs, and heat food or liquids quickly and evenly.
The stove system comes in a compact design that essentially folds into itself. When it's all packaged together, you'd never know how many separate pieces there are to this system. All the components nest together for minimalist camping, which is useful if you're tight on space or don't want to lug extra weight on your trek. Also, it's big enough to serve two people (or, if you're solo, double the serving size and enjoy cooking less).
Vevor Survival Shovel
Most multitools are small enough to fit in your pocket, or at least the palm of your hand. Most shovels do just one job: break up and move dirt. The Vevor Survival Shovel flips both of these ideas on their heads and shows what a shovel is truly capable of.
The Vevor Survival Shovel doubles as an 8-in-1 multitool. Even the shovel head has been redesigned to do more than break ground. It has a hook that can grab debris or open bottles, a serrated edge that can saw small limbs, and three sizes of hex wrenches, just in case. It can also swivel to various angles to perform its different duties. Other tools include a fire starter, a glass breaker, a whistle, a knife, and a screwdriver, along with the option to add extension handle sections. Adjust the length and store your tools inside the handle. No inch of space has gone unnoticed.
DWARF 3 Smart Telescope
Standard telescopes work just fine, but they're not without their problems. For starters, they're bulky. Between the telescope and the stand, they take up a lot of space and can be hard to store. There's also the matter of knowing how to use it. Sure, you can set it up and point it toward the sky, but to know what you're looking at, or more importantly, where to point it if you're looking for something specific, you'll need some extra training.
The DWARF 3 Smart Telescope eliminates all those pain points, letting you enjoy the night sky without the hassle. It lives up to its dwarfish name, with a compact, handheld design. It fits in a carrying case on your shoulder and doesn't need a large, bulky tripod. There's also no setup, like manually calibrating the lens or setting the parameters. Once you get it out of the case and turn it on, there's not much else to do other than enjoy an up-close view of the sky. Unlike regular telescopes, this one takes photos.
Hands-Free LED Flashlight Gloves
These hands-free LED flashlight gloves are borderline genius. We've all been there: You're working in a tight, dark space and can only put one hand on your project. The other hand, of course, is holding the flashlight. Hanging lamps or lanterns aren't always practical. Even if they were an option in the moment, there's still the matter of not being able to control where the light goes.
These gloves fix all of the above. They fit snugly so you still have control over your hand motions. LED lights are built into the thumb and index fingers, allowing you to point the light directly at wherever your hands are working. Since they're not full gloves, you still have the use of your tactile senses. They're great for threading fishing hooks, working on cars, tightening nuts and bolts, or anything else where a little extra light might be helpful. They've earned an average 4.4-star rating on Amazon across more than 17,500 reviews. They're available for $20.99.
Cordless Fire Starter
There are lighters, there are blow torches, and then there's this cordless fire starter, which is somehow more powerful and convenient than either of its predecessors. This chemical-free mega lighter runs on a rechargeable battery and sends a heavy stream of heat and air to whatever you're lighting. Unlike lighters that fit in your pocket, this one includes a built-in blower to amp up your firepower. And unlike a blow torch, this one is completely flameless. The tip heats up like a car cigarette lighter and uses blown air to create ideal lighting conditions.
As long as you have fuel and a charge, this cordless fire starter is designed to light under any conditions. Use it to light grills, charcoal, fireplaces, or outdoor bonfires, or even use it to clear stubborn weeds from the cracks in your walkways. It's earned an average 4.6-star rating on Amazon, with users agreeing it's a practical solution for travel or for use in your own backyard. It's available on Amazon for $69.59.
How We Chose These 9 Outdoor Gadgets and Know They Make a Difference
The products on this list had to fit three main criteria. First, they had to be gadgets with some form of electrical or mechanical component. Second, they needed to be suited for outdoor use. And most importantly, they needed to serve a real purpose that makes life easier by solving a real problem. Each item is something I would personally take on a trip or use outdoors around the house. Most of these products will work well on a camping trip, but they're not limited to camping.
I've personally tested several of these gadgets and can attest to their usefulness: the Hedgehog blower, the Ryobi 150-watt portable power station, the MSR wind burner stove, the LED gloves, and a butane lighter similar in size and function to the cordless fire starter. For the others, I relied on user reviews (lots of them!) and a minimum of a four-star rating with consistent user feedback regarding features and quality. If I wouldn't buy it myself, it didn't make the cut.