9 Outdoor Gadgets That Actually Make A Difference

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Outdoor gadgets can be hit or miss. Some look impressive online but fail to deliver once they're out of the box. Others might look completely useless or overhyped, only to find out that they actually make your life easier. You might ask yourself, When would I ever use this? And those gadgets might be the ones you find yourself reaching for most often. The difference often comes down to one single detail: usefulness.

Forget about high-tech looks and tons of features for a moment. The real priority is to consider what problem the gadget solves. Some outdoor gadgets are solely made for novelty. The best ones know how to mix the cool factor with usefulness. It might help you stay comfortable, save time, or do a job easier than you could with a different tool or gadget. These gadgets were chosen for at least one of the above, and they work whether you're hiking, camping, traveling, or hanging out in your own backyard. Here are 10 outdoor gadgets that actually earn their spot in your home garage, or storage.