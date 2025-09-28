5 Of The Best Smokeless Fire Pits (According To Users)
A smokeless fire pit can be a great alternative for anyone who doesn't want to contend with a traditional fire pit's heavy smoke smell. It's a distinct aroma that can cling to your clothing for days. Before getting one, there are some essential details you should know about smokeless fire pits, including how to take care of them and the tools you'll want to maintain a great campfire.
When you're confident about making this purchase, there are several you can pick from on the market, and the number of choices can be overwhelming. To help, we've examined and collected the best smokeless fire pits based on user reviews.
The ones we've chosen to highlight here are among the highest quality smokeless fire pits you can buy from Amazon. All items on this list have at least 1,000 reviews from verified customers, and each product is rated at least 4.4 out of 5 stars. We'll detail the exact methodology of this list at the end, based on the user reviews we used for these choices.
Solo Stove Bonfire with Stand
The Solo Stove Bonfire is a highly recommended smokeless fire pit, according to many customers who have purchased it. It's among the best-selling fire pits on Amazon, with almost 2,500 reviews, 87% of which are 5-star ratings, priced at $349.99. Even for a highly recommended product, the reviews reflect how positive customers are about this purchase. It could be a good fire pit to bring along for camping trips or evenings outdoors.
Many customer reviews attest to the smokeless design of the Solo Stove Bonfire, although some admit there's a little smoke, but not as much as traditional fire. Several reviews also commend that the fire pit doesn't have the same aftereffects as a conventional fire, and it's easy to clean up. It comes with a removable ashtray at the bottom that makes cleaning effortless.
When they get a fire going, customers share that it radiates heat well, and everything they put into it burns without too much effort. There are additional features, like the heat deflector, to expand the heat radiance. Some customers recommend getting it if you have large groups of people gathering around a Solo Stove Bonfire.
Outland Living Portable Propane Fire Pit
Another smokeless fire pit that consumers love is the Outland Living Portable Propane Fire Pit, especially for those who are on the go. It's a model that relies on propane fuel and lava rocks rather than pellets, charcoal, or firewood. You can continue using it if there are any campfire bans in your region, which is why it's one of the best portable propane fire pits available when there's a fire ban. Because this is a propane fire pit, the amount of time you can keep a fire going varies based on the heat settings and the size of your tank. It's a highly regarded product with over 17,500 reviews on Amazon, and 88% of those are 5-star ratings, priced at $149.99.
The reviews highlight the quality of the fire produced from the Outland Fire Pit, and customers greatly enjoy its compact size and the durability of its high-quality steel. It's small enough to use in your backyard, set up on your tailgate, or bring along camping. Reviews detailed how much the customers enjoyed this model because of how easy it was to use, and no one was stuck being covered in smoke while they kept warm next to the fire. It's a practical choice for backyard camping and goes well alongside other outdoor gadgets.
Tiki 25-inch Smokeless Patio Fire Pit
The Tiki 25-inch Smokeless Patio Fire Pit is a favorite for many who have bought it and begun using it for their outdoor activities. There are almost 2,500 reviews on Amazon, and it has a 4.6 average rating at $395. It's designed to radiate heat out for at least four feet to everyone around it and comes with an ash pan for quick cleanup. It works with a specific wood pack you can purchase from the company or with traditional firewood.
Consumers confirm that the smoke level is minimal whenever they use it. Many report that it doesn't give off any smoke at all, while others note there is some, but not enough to bother them, and it goes away after the fire settles. In terms of heat quality, consumers believe it does a good job of covering everyone around it. Reviews also highlight how easy it was to assemble, which is ideal for anyone who wants to add a compact and sturdy accessory to their backyard.
Innostage Outdoor Pellet Fire Pit
If you're looking for an affordable option, the Innostage Outdoor Fire Pit could be one to add to your backyard. There are over 2,500 reviews for this fire pit, and it has an average 4.4 rating, priced at $139.95. It has a 24-inch diameter top, ideal for a group of four to six people to sit around and enjoy it. Although it's a larger model, it is designed with handles on the side to make it easier to transport.
Reviews highlight that it is mostly smokeless, but the smoke appears when the fire initially starts, going away after roughly 10 minutes. Many recommend sticking with the pellets designed for this product, and note that using traditional firewood creates much more smoke. When the fire is going, many customers highlight how well it produces heat, and it reaches everyone within a reasonable distance. Some customers warn that because of the design, it consumes fuel quickly.
East Oak Camber Smokeless Fire Pit
For anyone who wants a smaller fire pit to enjoy with their friends and loved ones, the East Oak Camber Smokeless Fire Pit is an option that customers recommend. There are over 1,100 reviews, with an average of 4.7 stars, and it is available for $209.99. As a smaller option compared to others, the East Oak Camber is a portable version, ideal for use in your backyard or when you're out camping and want to use it alongside your other camping gadgets.
Reviews confirm that there is a little smoke at the start, but it drifts away over time. When the fire is going, consumers highlight that the heat radiates out several feet, although some note they have to get closer to enjoy it the most. They believe this is because of the fire pit's design, where most of the heat rises upward (especially on windy days) rather than radiating from the sides, making it less ideal for larger groups. In addition, reviews praise the build of this model, noting that the high-quality steel is weather-resistant and hasn't rusted compared to others they've left outside.
Methodology
When reviewing the reviews for multiple smokeless fire pits on Amazon, we assessed the number provided by customers and the overall rating they had. All of the products featured on our list have over 1,000 submitted reviews by confirmed customers.
When assessing the reviews, we prioritized experiences that focused on detailing how much smoke these products produced when a fire was fully developed. This was the defining feature of our choices, and we wanted to assure anyone considering a purchase that they could rely on this factor. We also took into account reviews about the amount of heat produced and the overall quality of the fire. A fire pit's design and durability were also important factors, as these are products that need to endure the natural elements. Although we included price, it was not a significant factor for this list.