5 Affordable Camping Tech & Gadgets Under $50 You Can Find At Camping World
With "glamping" and comfort-conscious camping getting more trendy year after year, we can likely all agree that these days, many folks tend to head out for off-the-grid adventures with a few more gadgets than old-school campers are used to that help make "roughing it" feel a little less like roughing it.
There is, however, a fine line between setting up camp with a few hardship-easing gadgets on hand and hitting the out-of-doors with a trove of high-priced and high-tech camping accessories to take the trip to the next level. For the purpose of this list, we've opted to ignore the latter category and focus instead on practical gadgets that can make your camping experience a little more comfortable or easy to manage. Here are a few handy campground gadgets that meet our criteria for cost and cool factor, among other considerations. And yes, they can each be purchased for under $50 at Camping World.
Stansport Indoor/Outdoor Insect Zapper & Lantern Combo
Few things can upend your comfort zone in the wilderness faster than an infestation of flying, biting insects. Unfortunately, there are also not many things you can do to keep those winged nemeses at bay when roughing it at a campground, save for loading up on bug spray. However, you might be able to stave off unwanted insects with the help of a portable bug zapper, which you can pick up from Camping World for just $21.99.
As its name implies, Stansport's Insect Zapper & Lantern Combo functions as a handy bug zapper and a source of illumination for your campground, thanks to a built-in bulb capable of casting up to 180 lumens of light. While the extra light is nice, bug-wary campers will no doubt be more interested in its bug-zapping capabilities. In that department, the Stansport device fronts an ultraviolet LED light that lures flying insects into its 1,000-volt grid.
The device can operate up to 18 hours as light and offers 24-hour bug protection as a zapper, though it's unclear how long the battery might last when the light and zapper are used in tandem. The good news is that the battery is rechargeable via USB charging cable (included), so you can charge this gadget on the fly if needed. Although Camping World only has two reviews on this product, both users rated it 5 stars. Truly bug-wary campers out there may want to consider buying a couple of these zappers.
Barska WP Blueline Monocular
For many outdoor enthusiasts, no trip into the wild is complete without a good sightseeing hike. If you're eager to get a closer look at some of the stunning vistas surrounding your camping site, you might pack an ocular device to enhance the view. Smart binoculars can help you identify birds on your camping trip and may be the device of choice. But if you want to carry less weight on a lengthy hike, a lightweight monocular is a solid alternative to bulky high-tech ones.
A quick search on Camping World will turn up the Barska 6 x 30-mm WP Blueline Monocular, which should satisfy the needs of any user in the field without breaking the bank. The Barska monocular will set you back a mere $44.99, which should be more than palatable for most view-loving campers. At that cost, users get a fully waterproof device with coated lenses and a BK-7 Porro Prism that deliver bold images 6x magnified. A rubber-armored housing ensures those features are protected from most bumps the monocular might endure in the field.
While there are no consumer reviews for the Barska monocular on Camping World, Amazon users are mostly satisfied with the device, though some questioned its weather-proofing capabilities and the toughness of its overall build. Nonetheless, at $45, the Barska monocular could be the perfect gadget for any weekend in the woods.
Solo Stove Pot 900
If you're set on spending a few days communing with nature, you'll eventually need to sort out a warm meal or two. There are plenty of high-tech gadgets that help make cooking outdoors while camping easier, and Solo's Stove Pot 900 is a relatively straightforward item that will do just that. You can grab one from Camping World for a reasonable $47.49.
Now for a little bad news, which is that Solo's Stove Pot 900 is not a functional stove in its own right and is instead designed to be used in tandem with the Solo Stove Lite sold separately for $69.95 via Camping World. However, if you're a serious outdoor enthusiast, there's a decent chance you've already picked up a little Stove Lite for camping, and if that's the case, the Stove Pot 900 may help you up your campsite cooking game. Made from premium 304 stainless steel, the pot works by simply sitting on top of the Stove Lite, which warms any foods or liquids inside.
The major drawback is that the Stove Pot holds just 900 milliliters, meaning it may be best utilized when cooking for one. Apart from the potential size issue, Solo Stove Pot users had largely positive things to say about the device, even if some recommend taking extra care not to burn your fingers when using it.
O2 Cool Water Misting Fan
While an misting fan might be a useful camping gadget to use year-round, it will be especially handy in the summer months. That's particularly true if your camping trip is slated to include physically strenuous activities like hiking, canoeing, or biking. In extreme heat situations, even some less strenuous activities like fishing can be hard to manage, so it can be handy to have a fan around to help regulate your body heat. If that fan comes equipped with a misting feature, all the better.
Handheld misting fans are relatively easy to come by in outdoor supply stores, and you can buy one from Camping World for $14.99. As far as gadgets go, the AA-battery-powered fans are not exactly on the cutting edge of technology. However, they easily rank among the most beneficial and user-friendly camping gadgets you can find, requiring only that users refill them with water when they are empty or change their batteries when they are out of power.
Given their cost, pack-friendly size, ease of use, and potential effectiveness for helping campers beat the heat, it almost feels irresponsible not to spend $15 on a misting fan before you set off on your next camping adventure. Despite those facts, some may be turned off by the AA power source and may be willing to spend a little more on a rechargeable USB option.
TRUE SmartKnife+ 15-in-1 Multitool Pocket Knife
Anyone who regularly spends their spare time by a campfire might tell you that having the right tools around can make or break your camping trip, but packing all the right tools for your trip can be daunting. One solution is to pack as many space-saving and multi-functional gadgets as you can. When it comes to saving space, a sturdy multi-tooled knife is an essential, and Camping World offers such a gadget at a cost of $34.99.
The TRUE SmartKnife+ is actually a 15-in-1 multitool, combining the oxidized 420 stainless steel knife with three flat drivers, a magnetic 1/4" bit driver and holder, a file, wire strippers, rulers, wrenches, a pry bar, and a bottle opener. Equipped with a pocket clip, users can easily carry the tool with them instead of packing it away. Plus, the knife's locking mechanism ensures safety no matter which tool you're using.
While the 2.375" partially serrated blade might be too small for some campers' tastes, most Amazon users praised this multi-tool gadget for its sharpness, toughness, and versatility. However, some did complain that the blade is overly stiff right out of the box and may require several uses before it loosens up. Even still, as far as negatives go, stiffness may be a problem campers are willing to deal with in the short term, particularly at such a budget-friendly price.
How we got here
The gadgets on this list were selected after carefully examining the available options on the Camping World website. They were chosen because they met our criteria for price point, usefulness, practicality, and general cool factor. Whenever possible, we consulted reviews from trusted camping sites and those posted online by actual consumers. First-hand experience with each device was also considered when it could be applied.
There's no guarantee the listed items fit the needs of every camper in the world. As always, we encourage you to conduct your own research before you purchase any recommended items.