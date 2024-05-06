5 Affordable Camping Tech & Gadgets Under $50 You Can Find At Camping World

Few things can upend your comfort zone in the wilderness faster than an infestation of flying, biting insects. Unfortunately, there are also not many things you can do to keep those winged nemeses at bay when roughing it at a campground, save for loading up on bug spray. However, you might be able to stave off unwanted insects with the help of a portable bug zapper, which you can pick up from Camping World for just $21.99.

As its name implies, Stansport's Insect Zapper & Lantern Combo functions as a handy bug zapper and a source of illumination for your campground, thanks to a built-in bulb capable of casting up to 180 lumens of light. While the extra light is nice, bug-wary campers will no doubt be more interested in its bug-zapping capabilities. In that department, the Stansport device fronts an ultraviolet LED light that lures flying insects into its 1,000-volt grid.

The device can operate up to 18 hours as light and offers 24-hour bug protection as a zapper, though it's unclear how long the battery might last when the light and zapper are used in tandem. The good news is that the battery is rechargeable via USB charging cable (included), so you can charge this gadget on the fly if needed. Although Camping World only has two reviews on this product, both users rated it 5 stars. Truly bug-wary campers out there may want to consider buying a couple of these zappers.