12 Cheap Cars That Are Still Reliable After Hitting 200,000 Miles

It's no secret that cars are expensive; the average price for a new car surged north of $50,000 for the first time in American history at the tail end of last year. That figure has since dipped a bit, but there's no denying the gravity of the financial expense required to own a car. The picture doesn't get much better if you're shopping in the pre-owned market either; the average used car cost just over $26,000 as of January.

And while buying the car itself may be the biggest financial commitment, we all know how costly maintenance can be. In the current climate of automobile engineering, where reliability dipped to its lowest level since 2022 in JD Power's Vehicle Dependability Study, that extra cost is even more important. Generally speaking, you want a car that won't cost an arm and a leg and won't cause you problems in the long run.

We cover 12 such cars — models that are comparatively cheaper than their peers (or the average car price), have reasonably priced repairs if you need them over a 10-year lifespan, and that give you the best shot of hitting the 200,000-mile mark.