Not The Chevy, Not The Ram - This Brand Has The Best-Selling Truck In The US

Pickup trucks continue to be an increasingly popular mode of transportation. Still, the process of finding the right pickup truck can be a complicated one, as most of the major manufacturers now offer a larger variety of pickup trucks in their lineup, catering to various uses, sizes, and so on.

Brand loyalty may play a big role in your decision-making, and when it comes to pickup trucks, that factor may be more important than with any other style of vehicle. If you don't care about a specific truck brand or model, you might have more interest in things like professional reviews or consumer ratings. You might also prefer to simply look at the overall sales numbers for one truck or another and try to base your decision on the most popular make and model out there. If that is your strategy, the most recent pickup truck sales figures dictate that you look at a line of pickups from Ford Motor Company.

Most truck people have likely guessed that we're talking about Ford's F-Series trucks, which have been a staple in the brand's lineup since the late-1940s. Per the sales figures provided by GoodCarBadCar, Ford sold some 828,842 F-Series trucks in 2025. That number easily places the Ford atop the best-selling pickup truck list, besting competitors by more than 200,000 units.