Not The Chevy, Not The Ram - This Brand Has The Best-Selling Truck In The US
Pickup trucks continue to be an increasingly popular mode of transportation. Still, the process of finding the right pickup truck can be a complicated one, as most of the major manufacturers now offer a larger variety of pickup trucks in their lineup, catering to various uses, sizes, and so on.
Brand loyalty may play a big role in your decision-making, and when it comes to pickup trucks, that factor may be more important than with any other style of vehicle. If you don't care about a specific truck brand or model, you might have more interest in things like professional reviews or consumer ratings. You might also prefer to simply look at the overall sales numbers for one truck or another and try to base your decision on the most popular make and model out there. If that is your strategy, the most recent pickup truck sales figures dictate that you look at a line of pickups from Ford Motor Company.
Most truck people have likely guessed that we're talking about Ford's F-Series trucks, which have been a staple in the brand's lineup since the late-1940s. Per the sales figures provided by GoodCarBadCar, Ford sold some 828,842 F-Series trucks in 2025. That number easily places the Ford atop the best-selling pickup truck list, besting competitors by more than 200,000 units.
Here's howe other brands fared behind Ford's F-150 trucks
Those sales numbers are hardly unexpected, as Ford's F-Series trucks have ranked not only as the best-selling pickup in the U.S. for several decades running, but also the best-selling vehicle period. Ford's F-Series trucks only lost that last title in 2025, when a Toyota CUV took over the title of the best-selling vehicle. That feat was marked by a slight downturn in sales for Ford's iconic pickup line, which fell a reported .69% for the year.
Despite the slight decline in sales, Ford's F-Series trucks still outsold the closest competitor by 241,315 units. Given Ford's ongoing rivalry with Chevrolet, it shouldn't be surprising that the brand's Silverado took second place by way of selling 587,527 units in 2025. Those numbers actually show that Chevy is gaining a little ground on Ford, as Silverado sales are up nearly 5% from 2024.
The rest of the trucks in the Top 5 were also in the green for 2025, even if their overall sales were nowhere near those of the F-Series. Slotting into third place is the Ram Pickup with 374,060 units sold in 2025. Fourth place went to the GMC Sierra, which sold 356,218 trucks in the same calendar year. Rounding out the Top 5 is the Toyota Tacoma, which led all competition in terms of sales growth, selling just over 42% more units than it did in 2024 and moving a reported 274,638 units.