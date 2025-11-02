5 Honda Models With The Highest Maintenance Costs

Honda is a name most people associate with affordability, low repair bills, and cars that last with regular maintenance. That reputation is well-earned, but it doesn't apply to every model. Some of Honda's most popular models cost far more to maintain than their badges suggest, especially once you move beyond the warranty years.

As technology evolved, so did the costs of keeping these vehicles road-ready. Bigger engines, heavier drivetrains, and advanced electronics have crept into the lineup, and while they've made Hondas more efficient and capable, they've also made maintenance more demanding. What used to be a weekend DIY or an affordable repair bill now involves complex systems and components that simply cost more to replace and service.

From SUVs like the Pilot to pickups like the Ridgeline, even the brand's most trusted vehicles can surprise owners with repair bills that climb faster than expected. We examined how overall costs climb once service, parts, and the odds of a major repair are factored in to distinguish five Hondas that demand more from your wallet.