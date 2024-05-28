Common Problems That Can Happen With The Honda CR-V According To Owners

Back in the 1990s, you might remember the influx of interest in the sport utility vehicle. These SUVs became so popular over the years that 47.4% of American vehicle sales in 2019 were sport utility vehicles, explained The New York Times. Out of this genre of roomy automobiles capable of traversing rugged terrain, a sub-genre, the compact crossover was born.

The Honda CR-V (a compact crossover) is one of the most sought-after models with total unit sales reaching 384,168 in 2019, according to GoodcarBadCar.com. The CR-V has also achieved the distinction of being on Car and Driver's 10 Best Trucks and SUVs list for both 2023 and 2024. However, it isn't all good news for owners of the CR-V. Some of the most significant issues with the Honda compact crossover reported by owners include: heating/air conditioner system issues, premature wear on door lock mechanisms, and vehicle fluid problems. With the potential for owners to experience some of these issues, it's not surprising some iterations of the CR-V are used Honda models you should steer clear of at all costs.