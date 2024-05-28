Common Problems That Can Happen With The Honda CR-V According To Owners
Back in the 1990s, you might remember the influx of interest in the sport utility vehicle. These SUVs became so popular over the years that 47.4% of American vehicle sales in 2019 were sport utility vehicles, explained The New York Times. Out of this genre of roomy automobiles capable of traversing rugged terrain, a sub-genre, the compact crossover was born.
The Honda CR-V (a compact crossover) is one of the most sought-after models with total unit sales reaching 384,168 in 2019, according to GoodcarBadCar.com. The CR-V has also achieved the distinction of being on Car and Driver's 10 Best Trucks and SUVs list for both 2023 and 2024. However, it isn't all good news for owners of the CR-V. Some of the most significant issues with the Honda compact crossover reported by owners include: heating/air conditioner system issues, premature wear on door lock mechanisms, and vehicle fluid problems. With the potential for owners to experience some of these issues, it's not surprising some iterations of the CR-V are used Honda models you should steer clear of at all costs.
Climate control on the fritz
One of the vehicle amenities often taken for granted is the heating and air conditioning system. That is, taken for granted until it doesn't work properly. Particularly on the 2017 Honda CR-V, owners racked up dozens of complaints about the heater failing to function well. More than a nuisance in a cold climate, these drivers explained that for shorter trips in locations as cold as -10 degrees, the heat in their CR-V never warmed up and struggled to clear their windshield of ice. Climate control repairs could run from a few hundred dollars up to more than $1,000 depending which part of the system is faulty.
Another major issue with the climate control system spans models from the late '90s up to 2016. Several owners of the CR-V weren't able to cool their vehicle properly, which is especially critical in scorching summer temperatures. The problem stems from the AC compressor which can fail. A replacement AC compressor can run between $900 to over $1,300, although location, taxes, and related fixes may alter the total.
Door locks not cooperating
One of the safety and security measures drivers rely on are the door locks. These locks keep occupants safe inside the vehicle, and help prevent theft when the CR-V is parked and unoccupied. However, there is a dangerous defect found in Hondas involving the key fob, and owners of Honda's popular compact crossover have reported locking difficulties in model years 1997 through 2010. Problems with door locks are especially worrisome to CR-V owners as this Honda is among the top 10 most stolen cars.
Reports describe that the CR-V locks sometimes refuse to move from the locked position to the unlocked position or visa-versa. Sometimes it's a matter of the mechanism not fully articulating, but other times, it can be completely broken. Hundreds of owners of the CR-V have complained of this issue. If the problem is due to a broken actuator, you can have it replaced for around a few hundred dollars.
Oil, differential, and fuel injection woes
A healthy vehicle relies on the appropriate levels of fluids like oil to keep everything running smoothly. Sometimes though, these fluids can become imbalanced due to a component malfunctioning. For example, in 2018, an automaker in China partially owned by Honda announced a 350,000-car recall of both the CR-V and Civic. Customers in China were complaining of a strong gasoline smell permeating the cabin. Basically oil levels would rise beyond their intended maximum and mix with fuel. Honda believes the rising oil is a result of cold weather and brief travel. To fix it, its recommended to change the fuel injection timing.
What's worse: an odd odor or a strange sound emerging from somewhere in your vehicle? Well, the Honda CR-V has instances of both. Many people have reported a "groaning noise," which can be quite jarring when behind the wheel. It appears that the rear differential fluid may be at fault, as it's been found to deteriorate in some CR-V models. This issue can be corrected with an oil replacement for around $300, unless the problem includes damage to the differential itself. Normally, how often you need to change your car's differential oil will depend on the car's make and model and whether you have an automatic or manual transmission. But if you hear a strange groaning noise in your Honda CR-V, it's probably best to get it checked out right away.