The Dangerous Defect Found In Hondas

According to the FBI, 721,885 vehicles were stolen in the U.S. in 2019, which accounted for a loss of $6.4 billion — and even more alarming, that number increased by 11.8% in 2020. When focusing on 2021 in particular, the National Insurance Crime Bureau says the Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Honda CR-V were among the top 10 most stolen vehicle models in the United States. Interestingly, of the Honda vehicles that made the list, older cars (1997 to 2000) were stolen more often than newer ones, which may be due to potential security flaws that were addressed in later model years.

However, the 2017 through 2019 Honda CRV model years were among the most stolen vehicles in Canada in 2019, and they don't fit the bill of old vehicles with outdated technology. "It's very possible that thieves have developed a decoder that allows them to clone the signals emitted by these vehicles' key fobs", the National Director of Investigative Services at the Insurance Bureau of Canada told The Globe and Mail. Despite automakers taking steps to address that problem, researchers are still finding different ways to expose security vulnerabilities in modern vehicles that utilize remote key fobs — and Honda vehicles are currently at the center of it.