Can Someone Unlock My Car With Their Remote?

If you are an owner of one of the 1.2 billion cars in the world, the thought of someone breaking into your car could be one of your nightmares. The truth of the matter is that unless you are a crook with sophisticated code blocking devices, the average person won't be able to walk up to your car and unlock it with their remote.

The handheld devices you use to open your car, otherwise known as key fobs, have evolved greatly since the 1950s when remote control technology was first used to open garage doors (via Mental Floss). Back in those days, the science was rudimentary at best, and all remote fobs sent out the same signal. This meant that as long as you owned one you could pretty much open any door, anywhere you wanted.

When it came to cars, however, remote entry systems were a little more evolved. Manufacturers devised a system where each car had its own code that could not be used with any other car. While this was a significant improvement in terms of safety over its predecessors, there was still a major security issue, car owners had to contend with. The codes were not varied which made them vulnerable for hackers to steal these codes with "code-grabbing" devices and use them to unlock your door in a matter of minutes. Thankfully, times have changed and manufacturers have since come up with better ways to keep your car secure.