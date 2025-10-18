Is The Honda CR-V Cheap To Maintain? Here's What Owners Say
The compact SUV market is a fiercely competitive one, but the Honda CR-V continues to be one of the most popular cars in this segment year after year. According to CarFigures data, Honda sold around 360,000 examples of the car in the U.S. annually through 2023 and 2024, and looks on track to hit similar sales figures in 2025.
We put the latest CR-V Hybrid through its paces earlier in 2025 and came away impressed, citing its roominess, comfortable interior, and poky powertrain as highlights of the car. However, those are far from the only reasons that the CR-V remains so popular.
Another key factor that helps to drive so many buyers to Honda dealerships are the CR-V's competitive running costs. Estimates for exactly how much owners can expect to pay for maintenance vary, but the general consensus is that the CR-V is one of the more affordable cars in its class.
According to Kelley Blue Book, a buyer of a new CR-V is likely to end up paying $3,806 in maintenance over the car's first five years on the road, assuming they're following the manufacturer's recommended maintenance schedule. A CR-V Hybrid should cost less, with KBB estimating a $3,163 bill over the same period. CarEdge is even more optimistic, estimating that the five year maintenance and repair cost will come to just $2,440. According to the outlet, that's $1,179 lower than the average SUV.
Owners are mostly happy with the CR-V's maintenance costs
Some potential CR-V buyers on forums like Reddit express hesitation about buying a car with a hybrid powertrain, although owners are quick to note that hybrids tend to have lower routine maintenance costs than traditional ICE cars. Big repairs — most notably, battery replacements — tend to worry potential buyers, but Honda offers an eight-year/100,000 mile battery warranty for added peace of mind. The CR-V is also still available with a traditional 190 horsepower ICE engine for those who aren't sold on electrification.
Owners report that regular maintenance, including oil changes, remain very affordable from a Honda dealer. However, buyers looking for the absolute lowest annual maintenance costs might want to consider the CR-V's rivals before heading to a Honda dealer. When asked whether a RAV4 Hybrid or CR-V Hybrid would be the most reliable, several CR-V owners on Reddit conceded that the Toyota was slightly more reliable.
However, this perceived superior reliability won't necessarily translate to lower maintenance costs, with KBB estimating that a RAV4 Hybrid will cost around $1,100 more to maintain over its first five years on the road than an equivalent CR-V Hybrid.
The 2023 model year CR-V isn't quite as reliable
Buyers can expect their CR-V to remain reliable over the long run too, with RepairPal estimating that the Honda costs an average of $407 in annual repairs and maintenance over the course of its lifetime. However, that reliability may vary slightly between model years.
JD Power gives the 2025 CR-V a "great" rating for predicted quality and reliability, and previously gave the 2024 model the same score. However, the 2023 Honda CR-V was only awarded an "average" rating, suggesting that some initial issues with the latest generation of the car have been ironed out after 2023.
Whether you're looking for a lightly used CR-V or heading to a dealership to put a deposit on a brand-new example, the car remains a relatively safe bet for affordable maintenance. Whether or not it is the cheapest car in its class to maintain remains up for debate, but owners and experts agree that buyers are unlikely to encounter any unexpectedly large repair bills if they purchase a current generation CR-V.