Is The Honda CR-V Cheap To Maintain? Here's What Owners Say

The compact SUV market is a fiercely competitive one, but the Honda CR-V continues to be one of the most popular cars in this segment year after year. According to CarFigures data, Honda sold around 360,000 examples of the car in the U.S. annually through 2023 and 2024, and looks on track to hit similar sales figures in 2025.

We put the latest CR-V Hybrid through its paces earlier in 2025 and came away impressed, citing its roominess, comfortable interior, and poky powertrain as highlights of the car. However, those are far from the only reasons that the CR-V remains so popular.

Another key factor that helps to drive so many buyers to Honda dealerships are the CR-V's competitive running costs. Estimates for exactly how much owners can expect to pay for maintenance vary, but the general consensus is that the CR-V is one of the more affordable cars in its class.

According to Kelley Blue Book, a buyer of a new CR-V is likely to end up paying $3,806 in maintenance over the car's first five years on the road, assuming they're following the manufacturer's recommended maintenance schedule. A CR-V Hybrid should cost less, with KBB estimating a $3,163 bill over the same period. CarEdge is even more optimistic, estimating that the five year maintenance and repair cost will come to just $2,440. According to the outlet, that's $1,179 lower than the average SUV.