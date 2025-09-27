Are Hybrids More Expensive To Maintain Compared To A Gas Or Electric Vehicle?

Car shoppers today have a variety of options when deciding on their ideal vehicle. Beyond just picking a brand, model, and body style, they now have to choose whether they want a gas-powered car, an all-electric vehicle, or something in between: a hybrid.

While each option has its own pros and cons, some people still prefer hybrid models over EVs have turned out to be the most popular option as they offer the best of both worlds. They promise better fuel efficiency and a smaller carbon footprint compared to gas-powered vehicles and are much more affordable than EVs.

That said, I'm a certified mechanic who has been working under the hood for over six years. During this period, I've worked on just about everything, from luxury cars with the worst MPG to all-electric and hybrid SUVs with the best gas mileage. Оne of the questions I hear more often from people who want to buy a new car is "Is a hybrid going to be more expensive to maintain compared to a gas or EV model?"

Most people will probably assume that hybrids will be more expensive to maintain. After all, they have both an electric motor and an internal combustion engine, and on paper, that might look like double the maintenance. Аctually, they often need fewer routine services. That's because the electric motor usually provides assistance, meaning components like the brakes and the engine itself won't work too hard.

As a result, you'll benefit from fewer oil changes and brake pad replacements. That's not to say that hybrid maintenance isn't expensive, though. Some areas — such as battery packs and electrical systems — can push repair bills higher, especially if they're not under warranty.