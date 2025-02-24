7 Luxury Cars With The Worst MPG

When you buy yourself a luxury vehicle, you expect the best. You want the best comfort, performance, style, and over-the-top technological features. After all, you are spending an awful lot of money when you get one that you do not want to be regretting your purchase. Because you expect the best, you probably also expect it to have the best fuel efficiency. If you are spending so much on the vehicle itself, the least the car manufacturer could do is produce a vehicle that lets you save a little on gasoline as it becomes your daily drive. Well, that is not always the case.

Sure, some automakers have made incredibly efficient luxury cars, whether they be gas-powered cars, hybrids, or all-electric vehicles. A hybrid car like the 2025 Lexus ES has a combined fuel economy of 44 mpg, allowing for a full range of 581 miles on a single tank of gas. That is the kind of efficiency the average person would kill for. Not everyone who buys a luxury car is so lucky.

Some of these cars cost tens — or even hundreds — of thousands of dollars, and they burn through gas fast. If you are someone who only cares about the look, performance, and status of a luxury car, then fuel efficiency may not bother you. However, if you are someone wanting to get something that is actually efficient, here are seven luxury cars with the worst mpg that you should stay away from at all cost.

