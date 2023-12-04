The Dramatic Battle That Led To Rolls-Royce And Bentley Splitting Up

When it comes to British luxury automobiles, there are four names that just about everyone will know: Aston Martin, Jaguar, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce. The Americans may have their muscle while the Italians have their speed and sex appeal, but the British have their distinct brand of refinement and class. Of those four names, I don't think a company exemplifies that more than Rolls-Royce. When I was first learning about cars growing up, seeing those double Rs meant that the car was synonymous with the height of luxury on wheels, particularly if it was on its signature Phantom model. Little did I know that two of these companies were far more entwined than I could have known in my early years.

Rolls-Royce and Bentley have been around for over 100 years apiece, but Rolls-Royce's founding goes back to 1906. By the time Bentley showed up 13 years later, Rolls-Royce had long been established, and it wasn't too keen on Bentley coming in to try and take away its business. When the Great Depression came along, Bentley had to file for bankruptcy in 1931, acting as the opportune time for Rolls-Royce to swoop in and purchase its rival. For decades, Bentley was the company's subsidiary, which remained true when Rolls-Royce merged with Vickers PLC. This merger would last until 1998.

Both Rolls-Royce and Bentley are very popular names that come with a lot of prestige, and a couple of big-name automakers were in the running. However, neither of them were British.