It's common knowledge that Americans love their pick-up trucks. As of January 2023, these vehicles took up 20% of the car market share, behind only crossovers. Moreover, by 2029, the market volume of pickups is expected to reach $80 billion. The demand for pickups is also met by a wide range of options. Many car manufacturers offer compact to full-size options, catering to different needs, whether individual or commercial.

Data shows that the average American looking to get a pickup truck prioritizes practicality, versatility, and durability. When it comes to reliability, standards are high with only small variables. Still, it pays to do your research, and we can help you out. By looking at professional reviews and ratings from platforms like JD Power and RepairPal, we have highlighted and ranked the most reliable trucks of the last decade. Again, all of these trucks are sturdy workhorses, but there are various trade-offs worth noting. That said, here are 13 of the most reliable pick-up trucks of the last decade.