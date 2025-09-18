13 Of The Most Reliable Pick-Up Trucks Of The Last Decade
It's common knowledge that Americans love their pick-up trucks. As of January 2023, these vehicles took up 20% of the car market share, behind only crossovers. Moreover, by 2029, the market volume of pickups is expected to reach $80 billion. The demand for pickups is also met by a wide range of options. Many car manufacturers offer compact to full-size options, catering to different needs, whether individual or commercial.
Data shows that the average American looking to get a pickup truck prioritizes practicality, versatility, and durability. When it comes to reliability, standards are high with only small variables. Still, it pays to do your research, and we can help you out. By looking at professional reviews and ratings from platforms like JD Power and RepairPal, we have highlighted and ranked the most reliable trucks of the last decade. Again, all of these trucks are sturdy workhorses, but there are various trade-offs worth noting. That said, here are 13 of the most reliable pick-up trucks of the last decade.
Ford F-150
The Ford F-150 is the most successful pickup in the U.S. This truck has been around for half a century, so while there are sure to be some bad model years in the mix, the Ford F-150 is generally a worthwhile investment. Within the last decade, some good options for investment include the 2015 and 2022 model years. According to JD Power, the 2022 model scores 86/100 in quality and reliability, making it one of the best large light-duty pickups released that year.
Moreover, based on iSeeCars reports, the average lifespan of a Ford F-150 is 163,140 miles, which translates to approximately 10.7 years of use. The platform also estimates that the truck would retain up to 36.2% of its value after 10 years. However, if you're looking to make the Ford F-150 your next purchase, you'll want to avoid the 2018 model as it suffers from a range of issues that can be major headaches down the line.
Toyota Tundra
Reliability is something that Toyota definitely gets right. RepairPal gives Toyota excellent reliability ratings, with a score of 4.0 out of 5.0, ranking it ahead of 24 other car brands. The Tundra sure has its flaws, especially in the area of comfort, but its extensive lifespan makes up for its deficiencies. On average, the annual cost of repairs for this vehicle sits at $606, which is below the $652 average.
Models like the 2020 and 2021 Tundra are known to have a very low number of complaints, making them a great option for buyers seeking a used, reliable model. More recent options like the 2025 Tundra also earn positive ratings. JD Power gives this year 82/100 for quality and reliability, and iSeeCars rates it an 8.4/10. The most recent model, however, has an even more impressive 9.3/10 score for reliability. The Tundra has an estimated lifespan of 15.1 years and is ranked the most reliable full-size truck.
Honda Ridgeline
According to Repairpal, Honda is the most reliable car brand. We also included the manufacturer in our list of the most reliable car brands you can get in 2025. So generally, you have little to worry about with a Honda purchase. The Ridgeline itself is among the most reliable pickups on the market, and while it hasn't enjoyed Toyota and Ford's dominance in the US market, this truck boasts a fair degree of popularity and longevity.
The Ridgeline was actually Honda's first attempt at a pick-up. It debuted in 2006 and has been through two generations and multiple facelifts. The 2025 model has a reliability rating of 8.9/10 according to iSeeCars, with an average lifespan of 13.3 years. In terms of repair costs, RepairPal estimates an average of $502 annually, depending on the vehicle's age and mileage.
The 2024 and 2025 Ridgeline both have 84/100 ratings for reliability on JD Power, indicating that the recent model years are a safe buy in terms of quality. However, there are still a few years you'll want to avoid, such as the 2017 model, due to its costly issues.
Toyota Tacoma
Another Toyota pick-up you can trust with your wallet is the Tacoma. This midsize truck has been around since the 1990s, and like many other Toyota models, durability is one of its big perks. 2016 marked the beginning of the third generation of this truck, and according to iSeeCars, this generation has better reliability than its predecessors. The 2021 model has earned an 87/100 reliability rating on JD Power.
In 2024, Toyota redesigned the Tacoma to kickstart the fourth generation, and while the reliability ratings are not as impressive as those of the third generation, they are nonetheless positive. The 2025 model has been rated 8.5/10 for reliability on iSeeCars and 79/100 on JD Power. Overall, iSeeCars gives the Tacoma a 9.1/10 rating for reliability, ranking it in first position in reliability among mid-size trucks. On average, the Tacoma has a $478 annual repair cost, which is impressively low, especially for a truck.
GMC Canyon
The GMC Canyon is built for purchasers who want luxury and functionality in one package. It's comfortable and appealing, both inside and out. It's easy to think it's just a handsome car, but the Canyon has some of the best handling you'll find in recent pickups. Its strength also lies in its towing capacity. The latest version has a 310-hp turbocharged 2.7-liter inline-four engine that makes 430 pound-feet of torque.
The GMC Canyon carries a premium price tag, especially when you opt for the luxury options, but it still makes a good case for its cost. In addition, the maintenance cost is fair, with an estimated annual cost of $548.
According to iSeeCars, the Canyon's lifespan reaches as long as 14.6 years, constituting about 170,313 miles, and there's even a 30.5% chance that it would reach 200,000 miles. It's also given an 8.1/10 score for reliability and ranked the third most reliable mid-size truck. Although the 2023 -2025 models are not rated for reliability on JD Power, the 2020-2022 model years have excellent scores for reliability and quality.
Nissan Titan
The Nissan Titan has its drawbacks, especially when compared to competitors. Reviews have highlighted its inferior technology and unimpressive styling, which explains why it was pulled off the market in 2024. However, what this Nissan still has going for it is reliability. Generally, Nissan fares well compared to other car brands in this aspect. RepairPal ranks it among the top 10 most reliable car brands.
2016 marked the start of the second-generation Titan. Nissan made some updates to the truck's appearance and introduced a Cummins turbo diesel engine. The last few years of production enjoyed some added tech features, but more importantly, they fared very well in terms of reliability. According to JD Power, the 2023 and 2024 model years score 88/100 and 81/100 for reliability, respectively. The 2023 model has just 11 complaints recorded by NHTSA.
Models after 2019 no longer featured the Cummins turbo diesel engine, but they did come with an upgraded 5.6-litre V8, and are some of the most affordable V8-powered trucks you'll find today.
Ram 1500
Since their debut in the 1980s, RAM trucks have become a perennial favorite. In 2024, the company sold 283,702 trucks, 60,652 more trucks than it did the year before, so these trucks are definitely in high demand. And it's really not that surprising, given that they put up stiff competition against rivals.
The Ram 1500 is the light-duty option, and both the 2024 and 2025 models have 89/100 ratings for quality and reliability on JD Power. The 2025 model has undergone a number of changes that have gotten quite the attention. Dodge introduced two new engines, an upgraded infotainment system, and a range of tech updates, including driving assistance, to compete with the likes of Ford's BlueCruise.
Among the used options in the past decade, the 2018 and 2020 Ram 1500 are also worth looking into as a purchaser. The 2018 model was the second-best large light-duty pickup of the year, according to JD Power, with an 81/100 score for reliability.
Chevrolet Colorado
Like the Honda Ridgeline and Toyota Tacoma, the Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup offering that has a pretty solid standing in the industry. This truck is generally known to be dependable. RepairPal rates the truck 4.0 out of 5.0 for reliability and ranks it 4th out of 7 mid-size trucks. The Chevrolet Colorado also has decent ownership costs, with a $599 annual estimate.
However, like any other vehicle, you should also pay attention to the model year you're purchasing. The first few years released in the last decade were problematic. With problems ranging from loss of steering power to vibration issues, the 2015 to 2018 model years have received a generous amount of complaints. However, from the 2020 model year, Chevrolet did something right as complaints began to reduce, and ratings improved significantly. The 2023 model, for instance, is rated 88/100 for reliability on JD Power, while the 2024 model is rated 85/100.
Estimates by iSeeCars show the car has an average lifespan of 13.1 years. It is also expected to lose only about 54.6% of its value after 10 years, which is better than most pickups.
Ford Ranger
While the Ford Ranger may not match up to the sales and popularity of the Ford F-150, it holds its own pretty well. This truck caters to customers who don't need the large frame of a full-size truck or its higher towing capacity. It's compact, efficient, and reliable. Although its annual $615 repair cost is higher than that of the Chevrolet Colorado, the Ford Ranger is rated higher in terms of reliability among mid-size trucks.
Reviews for the Ford Ranger have been positive, especially over the past couple of years. Although the 2024 and 2025 models are not rated on JD Power, both years have minimal complaints. The 2023 model, on the other hand, is rated 87/100 for reliability and was ranked the best mid-size pick-up of 2023, alongside the Nissan Frontier and Jeep Gladiator.
The Ford Ranger has a lot going for it, so it's unlikely you'll go wrong with this vehicle. It puts up an excellent ride quality and has great payload and towing ratings for its size. The truck is offered standard with a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and the option of a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 at a higher cost.
Nissan Frontier
In its early years, the Nissan Frontier was a compact truck. However, it soon evolved into a mid-size pickup and became a fairly competitive option in its segment. It doesn't have the best towing or payload capacity, but it does offer a smooth ride, secure handling, and good storage at an affordable price. At $470, the average ownership cost is also very respectable for a midsize pickup. Essentially, the value for money balances things out pretty well. Additionally, the Frontier wouldn't give you too many headaches, thanks to its reliability.
According to iSeeCars, this model scores 8.5/10 for reliability and has an average lifespan of 12.4 years. RepairPal rates the Nissan a 4.0 out of 5.0 for reliability, while the Frontier gets an 84/100 on JD Power for its latest model year. Generally, you shouldn't have many issues with Frontier models released in the last decade. The most problematic years are found in the mid-to-late 2000s, whereas the newest model features new technology and improved capabilities that appear promising.
Jeep Gladiator
The Jeep Gladiator, as we know it today, is relatively new to the roads. It was reintroduced in 2019 for the 2020 model year, and has been through six models so far, all belonging to the same generation. Despite being the new ride on the block, this midsize truck has put up a pretty solid competition. Taking its inspiration from the Wrangler, the Gladiator combines striking exterior features with solid off-roading capabilities.
It may be too soon to judge the Gladiator in terms of reliability, which explains why it has no ratings on Repairpal or iSeeCars. However, a review of the complaints offers some insight. The first two years of the pickup received numerous complaints. However, subsequent years have fared much better. If you're looking to get a used model, the 2023 model is a worthy consideration. It is rated 87/100 for reliability on JD Power and was also ranked the best midsize pickup of the year.
GMC Sierra 1500
The GMC Sierra is a powerful, full-size pickup that comes with ample cab space and lots of tech features. Although it doesn't offer as many luxury features as the likes of the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500, it nonetheless offers a wide range of configuration options. Buyers get to choose from various trims and powertrain options depending on their needs.
The Sierra generally doesn't have many flaws, and when it comes to reliability, it also holds its own pretty well. JD Power has ranked it the best large light-duty pickup of the year for three consecutive years, and it has also been rated to have great reliability and quality. In addition, it is given a respectable 8.8/10 rating on iSeeCars for reliability.
Unfortunately, the Sierra is not an affordable pick. One consolation is its $727 annual ownership cost, which is notably lower than that of the Ford F-150. Also, the complaints on this truck are low, and even the most common ones aren't so severe, so it remains a solid option.
Chevrolet Silverado
The Chevrolet Silverado is built on the same GM full-size platform as the GMC Sierra, and both trucks share similarities, including the extensive range of configurations. The Silverado is generally a dependable car, but you also have to pay attention to specific model issues. For instance, the first-generation trucks are known for their electrical problems. Thankfully, the subsequent generations are much better.
The 2025 Silverado is rated 84/100 on JD Power, and it is ranked along with the GMC Sierra 1500 as the best large light-duty pickup, just like the preceding year. The truck is also rated 8.8/10 for reliability on iSeeCars and ranked second in reliability among full-size trucks.
On RepairPal, Chevrolet is given an above-average rating of 3.5 out of 5.0 for reliability, while the Silverado itself costs $714 for annual maintenance, which is decent for a full-size truck, and better than many competitors. Overall, the Silverado is a dependable, all-round truck with a smooth and efficient engine that's capable of handling various tasks.
Methodology
This list was compiled using reviews from experts, as well as ratings across sources like JD Power, RepairPal, and iSeeCars, which compile data based on vehicle defects, repairs, and complaints made by owners. We also looked at the number of complaints amassed for various models as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.