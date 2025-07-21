These Are The Best Ford Ranger Years (And Some To Avoid)

The Ranger is Ford's mid-size pickup truck, and while it may play second fiddle to its hugely successful full-size brother, the F-150, the Ranger is still a very popular option. Having first arrived as a standalone model in 1982, the used market is awash with examples of Ford's hard-working and capable mid-size pickup truck, and with over 40 years between that first model rolling off the production floor and now, there is no shortage of different iterations to choose from. There are five generations to the Ranger, with models pre-dating that arriving as trim levels on other Ford models.

As a result of this abundance of choice, selecting the right Ranger can be something of a confusing and challenging task. Over the years, a huge selection of engines and transmissions have been tried out in the Ranger, and some have proven to last the test of time better than others. In addition, while some models have been plagued by rust and minor electrical concerns, others have proven to continue working day-in and day-out for years. That's why we've assembled this guide: to highlight the best Ford Ranger years and some of the model years worth avoiding, based on both owner's comments and professional third-party opinions. Due to a reduced selection of data available, the latest model years won't feature here, but that's not to say they aren't among the best out there – we certainly enjoyed the 2024 Ranger when behind the wheel of one last year – but it's far too early to judge these latest iterations from a reliability standpoint yet.