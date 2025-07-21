These Are The Best Ford Ranger Years (And Some To Avoid)
The Ranger is Ford's mid-size pickup truck, and while it may play second fiddle to its hugely successful full-size brother, the F-150, the Ranger is still a very popular option. Having first arrived as a standalone model in 1982, the used market is awash with examples of Ford's hard-working and capable mid-size pickup truck, and with over 40 years between that first model rolling off the production floor and now, there is no shortage of different iterations to choose from. There are five generations to the Ranger, with models pre-dating that arriving as trim levels on other Ford models.
As a result of this abundance of choice, selecting the right Ranger can be something of a confusing and challenging task. Over the years, a huge selection of engines and transmissions have been tried out in the Ranger, and some have proven to last the test of time better than others. In addition, while some models have been plagued by rust and minor electrical concerns, others have proven to continue working day-in and day-out for years. That's why we've assembled this guide: to highlight the best Ford Ranger years and some of the model years worth avoiding, based on both owner's comments and professional third-party opinions. Due to a reduced selection of data available, the latest model years won't feature here, but that's not to say they aren't among the best out there – we certainly enjoyed the 2024 Ranger when behind the wheel of one last year – but it's far too early to judge these latest iterations from a reliability standpoint yet.
Some early Ford Rangers can still prove to be faithful trucks in 2025 and beyond
It may seem logical to buy the newest truck possible when seeking out a dependable companion, as newer trucks will naturally have had less time on the road and therefore be fresher throughout. However, that's not always the way. Modern trucks are much more complicated than their older counterparts, and often it's the rugged simplicity of these older models that makes them so wonderfully reliable.
One example of this theory in action is the 1985 Ford Ranger. While many of the later model years have been afflicted by a smattering of recalls, as highlighted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the '85 Ranger has only three outstanding. There are also testimonies from customers who have managed to cover over 300,000 miles in their Rangers on CarSurvey, adding comments like "This truck is what sold me on Fords for the rest of my life" and "It is far the best Ranger out there."
There are reliable options out there from all Ranger generations
While the 1985 Ford Ranger is too old to have been rated by J.D. Power, some newer models have received much praise there. For example, the 2011 Ranger was awarded with an 86 out of 100 score in terms of quality and reliability by J.D. Power, highlighting it as another great option from one of Ford's older Ranger generations. Couple this with fewer recalls registered with the NHTSA than neighboring model years, and the 2011 Ranger begins looking like a solid option for anyone seeking an older yet still dependable truck. This was also the last model year produced before the Ranger took an eight-year break from North American shores, making it the newest old option for buyers to choose from.
If you're willing to wind the clock back a little but aren't quite ready to take on something older, like the aforementioned '85 model year, then second-gen Rangers might be of interest. Produced from 1993 through to 1997, the second generation Rangers aren't quite as dependable looking as neighboring gen trucks, with no fewer than seven recalls for any of the model years, but owners and enthusiasts still have plenty of positive comments to make about them on CarSurvey. Some have dubbed it as the "most reliable small truck on the road," while others make comments such as calling it "a great, reliable, low maintenance, rock solid truck". Testimonials like this from owners, in addition to the fact that SlashGear readers rate Ford as the most reliable truck brand, should put the minds of prospective buyers at ease when considering a second-generation Ford Ranger.
The 2019 Ford Ranger is worth steering clear of
After a brief break from American shores, the Ford Ranger returned for the 2019 model year. Under the hood was a powerful 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, a slick 10-speed automatic transmission, and a whole raft of new features and technological advancements over previous generations.
While the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine does have some issues, it's the transmission that caused more headaches. CarComplaints highlights the 2019 model year as the most troublesome, due to the frequency and high costs associated with these transmission problems. Owners have reported clunking and slipping transmissions, in addition to total failure, with repair bills typically sitting at around $6,000 for the latter.
The model year with the most complaints, though, is 1999. Owners of this model found electrical and engine issues to be the main cause for upset, and the NHTSA data backs this up also, with an astonishing 818 complaints currently displayed. While the mass majority of Ranger model years look to be largely dependable, these two stand out as two to strike off your shortlist.
What to consider when buying a used Ford Ranger
For the most part, you can almost put reliability to the back of your mind when buying a brand-new Ford Ranger, as the automaker provides a solid warranty to protect you in case anything does go wrong in the first few years of ownership. It's a different matter when buying a used model though, especially if the manufacturer warranty has expired.
The first thing you should do is to pay attention to guides like this, which collate data from sources such as CarComplaints and J.D. Power to bring you the most reliable model years. We've also covered Ford Ranger recalls in detail before now, which brings a more detailed insight in what to look for on particular model years. Secondly, when viewing a Ranger, or any used vehicle for that matter, be sure to read carefully through the vehicle's service history, to ensure it's been well maintained. You should also check to ensure the vehicle in question has a clean title, as if not this will affect the vehicle's value, and potentially the reliability of the truck as well if it hasn't been repaired to a high standard after any accident damage.