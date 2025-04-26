2024 Ford Ranger Recall: What Causes Window Pinching, & How Dangerous Is It?

In August 2024, Ford issued a recall for more than 70,400 vehicles due to a power window safety issue. The recall included the 2024 Ford Ranger pickup truck and the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, which share the same driver and passenger door module (DDM/PDM) software. The affected Ford Rangers were produced between December 9, 2022, and July 15, 2024.

The problem that forced Ford to take this action was that the global closing feature on some models allowed the windows to keep closing even when an object, like a hand or finger, was in the way. This violates Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 118, which mandates that power windows reverse direction when they detect an obstruction. Without this fail-safe, there's a risk of pinching injuries.

Ford has promised to update the door module software free of charge. Notifications to owners began on September 23, 2024, under recall number 24C24. Owners of these trucks or SUVs were advised to wait for the official notice or check the VIN through the NHTSA website.