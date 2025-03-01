5 Warning Signs Your Car Window Motor Is Going Bad
Caring for your car windows sometimes requires more than simply keeping them clean. Back then, older cars needed their windows to be cranked by hand in order to open and close. Nowadays, practically every car possesses an interior motorized window system that raises and lowers your windows when you will it. These seemingly simple mechanisms are what allows us to receive drive-through orders, get fresh air, keep bad weather out of our cars while driving, and even escape from the car in case of an accident. So as you can imagine, it's important to stay on top of their well-being.
Most window motors can last up to ten years or so. But like every component of your car, the speed in which it wears out depends on how often it's used. When the time comes to repair or replace your motor, it's crucial that you don't procrastinate on this task. Having your window stay open due to a motor error leaves your car's interior exposed to the elements while also increasing the likelihood of theft. It can also cause additional damage to other elements of your door's inner workings, which only adds on to the time and costs needed for repairs.
Now that you know about your window motor and how important their maintenance is, how do you go about detecting potential problems? We've gathered up five of some of the most common window motor malfunction signs so that you're ready and prepared in the case you come across one of them.
Window refuses to open or close
Operating a car window should be as effortless as the literal press of a button. So if you ever notice this simple task become overly complicated, there's a chance that your window motor has something to do with it.
A window that doesn't want to open or close is a telltale sign that something has gone wrong. This can occur for a number of reasons, including a jammed regulator, wiring issues, or a blown fuse. Your car's window motor could also be the culprit, with faulty or failed motors being at the helm for this issue from time to time. Even if this isn't the root cause, you still risk bringing further damage to your window motor the longer you keep this problem unresolved.
Take the time to inspect your window's power system (your manual should tell you where to locate and how to access it on your car) to see what the source of the problem is or, better yet, get it taken to a professional who can both diagnose the issue and potentially solve it then and there. Whatever the case may be, it's important you jump on this issue as soon as it rears its ugly head.
Window makes lots of noise when in use
Outside of a moderate hum, windows make practically no sound when they're opening and closing. This is intentional, as the smooth and aerodynamic shape of car windows allows the glass to go in and out of the car effortlessly. However, if the opposite is the case and your windows sound like they're struggling to go in and out, you may have a problem on your hands.
Sounds such as clicking, grinding, clunking, or rattling coming from your window as its in operation are a major sign that your window motor is malfunctioning. This usually indicates that stray objects or debris has gotten caught in the mechanism or that you have worn out gears or cables. The problem may also involve the window motor, as it will likely sustain some damage as your glass moves in and out. Likewise, the glass itself is more prone to cracking and misalignment during these instances. If your car's window is making excessive noise while in motion, then you should get your regulator and motor inspected as soon as possible. You will likely need to get one or both of them replaced at this point to avoid further damage.
Inconsistent window rolling speeds
You may have not given much thought to the speed of your car's windows, but even this is an aspect that was designed with purpose. Your window's motor sets the speed that your window goes in and out. This way the chances of damage coming to the glass while it's in motion are practically none. So as you can imagine, if your window starts going in and out at drastically different speeds there's likely something amiss.
This can point to a number of problems, with window motor failure potentially being one of them. In some instances, you may also be dealing with a damaged window switch that is poorly connected, debris bring caught in the tracks, or even larger issues relating to your car's battery and electrical system. You can try cleaning your tracks or lubricating them with WD-40, although these techniques alone may not be enough to stop the issue. If you still don't spot any notable difference, you should get a professional on the case who can further inspect and replace any items if necessary.
Crooked glass
As we mentioned before, the shape of your car's window is crucial to how effectively and efficiently it operates. Its slim build not only allows the glass to fit into a car more easily, but also prevents it from damaging any of the interior mechanisms. That's a big reason why crooked glass is such a problem, as it can bring about some serious problems if left unchecked.
This is usually a sign that your window regulator or motor is experiencing problems, oftentimes from wear and tear. The regulator is crucial for keeping your window in place and letting it move in a consistent direction. So if your glass is bent out of shape all of a sudden, that likely means that the regulator's ability to keep it locked has been compromised. It's especially important to get this problem looked at right away as a crooked window can lead to greater problems, such as unwanted heat and moisture entering your car more easily or even the glass itself breaking. In more severe instances your entire motor may need to be replaced, but there are plenty of other times when interior elements such as gears and switches may just need to be realigned.
Glass panel falls into the door
A car window making some weird noises or acting a little slow may not be things that people look forward to, but few things can match the shock of seeing your window glass disappear into the door. This is perhaps the most major sign that your window's motor or regulator is in desperate need of professional aid.
The familiar culprits such as worn out motors, misaligned tracks, faulty regulators, or broken interior gears and bolts are often at the helm of this issue. The issues of leaving this unattended are obvious, leaving your car without a window is an invitation to weather and theft problems. You can attempt to get the glass out on your own by removing the interior door panel and lifting the glass. If doing this, be sure to exercise some caution. Avoid using tools that may damage the glass further and be cautious with how the glass is being fitted back into the door. However, it may be better to get your car looked at by a mechanic who may also be able to aid in repairing or replacing your window motor if needed.