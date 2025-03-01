5 Warning Signs Your Car Window Motor Is Going Bad

Caring for your car windows sometimes requires more than simply keeping them clean. Back then, older cars needed their windows to be cranked by hand in order to open and close. Nowadays, practically every car possesses an interior motorized window system that raises and lowers your windows when you will it. These seemingly simple mechanisms are what allows us to receive drive-through orders, get fresh air, keep bad weather out of our cars while driving, and even escape from the car in case of an accident. So as you can imagine, it's important to stay on top of their well-being.

Most window motors can last up to ten years or so. But like every component of your car, the speed in which it wears out depends on how often it's used. When the time comes to repair or replace your motor, it's crucial that you don't procrastinate on this task. Having your window stay open due to a motor error leaves your car's interior exposed to the elements while also increasing the likelihood of theft. It can also cause additional damage to other elements of your door's inner workings, which only adds on to the time and costs needed for repairs.

Now that you know about your window motor and how important their maintenance is, how do you go about detecting potential problems? We've gathered up five of some of the most common window motor malfunction signs so that you're ready and prepared in the case you come across one of them.

