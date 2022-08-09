A Viral TikTok Reveals How Your Car's Window Actually Works

The world is full of mysteries humans haven't been able to unravel for centuries. What's the deal with the Bermuda Triangle? What really happened to Amelia Earhart? Do people really care that much about pizza toppings? How do car windows work?

Thanks to TikTok user impulseflame (and assuming nobody bothered to just Google it), the general public now has an easy answer to that last question. This is good, as power windows have been around since 1941.

Granted, the technology has changed and improved over the past several decades, so we're not using the same exact system as those Packard 180s that first introduced the concept. Gone are the hydraulics of yesteryear, with all modern vehicle power windows using electrical systems, and there are so few hand-cranked windows around these days that they might be viewed as some kind of cryptid — or a form of ancient technological history that you'd see sitting in a textbook right next to other relics of a bygone era like rotary phones and dial-up modems.