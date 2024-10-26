Can WD-40 Fix A Stuck Car Window? Here's What You Need To Know

WD-40, the go-to degreaser for consumers around the world. Whether you have a squeaky door hinge or some unexpected uses for WD-40, like getting a large snake away from your car, it can get you out of sticky situations.

Besides snakes, of course, many things can go wrong with your car. The car's battery can die, you can get a flat tire, the transmission might go — and then there's wear and tear on the windows. Not only do they wear out, but the tracks can accumulate dirt and grime, greatly inhibiting their functionality. You don't realize how much you take advantage of a window until you can't roll one down anymore.

Grease buildup in the track of a window is really the only issue WD-40 is going to help you with here. If there's another problem, you need to take your car in to be looked at. If you're sure it's a matter of dirt and grime building up, though, arm yourself with that little blue and gold can of multi-use spray and get to work, because it's going to help you keep your car in tip-top shape. Not only will the WD-40 lubricate the window tracks and break down the buildup, ensuring your windows work like new, you don't have to limit what you do with your car afterward. It's waterproof, so rain isn't going to wash away the degreaser and reverse the job it did.

