What's The Reliability Of Ford's 2.3L EcoBoost Engine? Here's What Owners Have To Say

Ford first began using the 2.3L EcoBoost engine roughly a decade ago and one of the first models to receive the new inline-four (alongside the S550 Mustang) was the third-generation, notoriously fast Focus RS. Soon after debuting, the RS began stealing column inches everywhere as the hot hatch was seemingly blowing head gaskets left, right, and center.

However, research pointed out the issue fortunately wasn't with the engine design, but rather a flaw in the gasket's design. A revised part is now available and head gasket fears are no longer constantly in the back of RS owner's minds. Ford also covered necessary repairs under warranty by either replacing the old gasket free of charge or replacing the entire cylinder head, or both.

EcoBoost Mustang owners have had their fair share of head gasket woes, with enthusiasts coining the phrase 'EcoBoom.' Thankfully, Ford improved the 2.3L EcoBoost cylinder head and gasket design in 2019, which means owners are much more comfortable with the Mustangs produced from 2020 onwards. Enthusiasts are keen to point out that modified cars are more likely to experience head gasket failure and that regular maintenance is key. Keeping the 2.3L EcoBoost engine stock and changing the oil every 5,000 miles is advice often handed out in enthusiast circles.

