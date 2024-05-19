7 Common Problems Cars With A Ford 1.0L EcoBoost Engine May Face

The 1.0L EcoBoost may be small, but it uses a direct injection system to squeeze out maximum power from its compact size. In addition to that, it also has a timing belt known as a "wet belt." Unlike most small engines that use timing chains, this one uses a belt that runs in an oil bath. This setup is supposed to cut down on wear and keep the engine running smoother for longer.

That said, there's a problem: That timing belt can often wear out way faster than you'd hope. That's because while the oil bath is meant to protect the belt, things like using contaminated oil or skipping regular maintenance can cause it to degrade and lose its teeth. When your timing belt starts to deteriorate, it can trigger an audible, annoying rattling noise.

Here's the thing: many people never realize when their engine's timing belt starts to wear out because it can keep working even when it's in rough shape. The only problem is that, over time, tiny pieces of the belt can break off and clog the oil pump strainer. When this happens, the oil flow to the engine gets restricted, which lowers the oil pressure. And If your oil pressure falls too low, your car goes into limp mode to stop the engine from getting damaged, and you'll see the low oil pressure warning light show up on your dashboard.