10 Overpowered Sports Cars New Drivers Should Steer Clear Of

The first-generation Dodge Viper may be the rawest supercar to hit the market in the latter half of the 20th century. Developed for Dodge by none other than Carroll Shelby, the Viper was a new-age Shelby Cobra. Like the original Cobra, the Viper was almost entirely race-oriented. It famously lacked glass windows and exterior door handles. It was the opposite of the grocery-getter, an unrestrained V10-powered maniac that made at least 400 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, all with a curb weight of about 3,400 pounds.

The power-to-weight ratio makes it a vehicle that drivers need to stay on top of at every moment if they hope to reach their destination. Adding injury to insult, Dodge left out modern systems that would have made it more tenable. It completely eschewed traction control, even though the tech was well established by its 1992 introduction. Oh, and the list of things missing from the Viper also included little tidbits like airbags and anti-lock brakes.

Despite coming out 30 years after the Cobra, it had little discernible tech differentiating it from the original track weapon. The Viper was a brutish engine and a pair of seats on wheels, and it did not suffer fools gladly. It's a road-legal race car based on the Shelby ethos, not a candidate for your driving school fleet.