What Is Snap Oversteer & Why Do Honda S2000 Owners Say This Model Is Prone To It?
Snap oversteer is an unpleasant and potentially dangerous handling trait ascribed to the Honda S2000. It happens when you enter a turn too fast and lift off the gas in the middle of that turn. If you are driving a rear-drive car that tends to oversteer, which is more likely with mid- or rear-engine sports cars, the resulting weight transfer to the front of the car lightens up the rear end, while lifting off means there is no acceleration to keep the rear end planted. The front end gets more grip, while the rear loses it, causing the car to snap and head off the road, rear end first, or simply spin.
The Honda S2000 is a two-seater roadster sold in the U.S. from model years 2000 through 2009 and was then discontinued. The S2000 had a front-mid-engine layout, with the engine placed behind the front axle. This provided the S2000 with 50:50 weight distribution and very responsive handling. There were two generations of the S2000, known as the AP1, made from 2000 to 2003, and the AP2, made from 2004 until the end of production.
The AP1 is the S2000 most likely to be accused of snap oversteer. According to Hagerty, "The AP1 was set up to be 'loose,' meaning that the car would tend to oversteer easier and was designed to power out of corners that way." This was fine for those drivers who could exploit the car's oversteering nature, but for those not expecting it, an unplanned off-road excursion could be the result.
Why do Honda S2000 owners say this model is prone to snap oversteer?
The Honda S2000 AP1 handles super well, thanks to a lot of its mass being located between the axles. This, combined with its short wheelbase and loose chassis setup, could be a handful at the cornering limit. This is especially true for novice drivers used to the understeering mass-market vehicles most of us drive.
Many S2000 drivers' experiences paint a different picture, however. Many posting on Reddit about this issue have listed some basic driving rules, such as don't lift off the gas mid-corner, don't go near the limits unless you're on a track, use good summer-rated tires, downshift and brake hard before you enter turns, and get a good feel for the car. These are just some of the things you should know if you're considering a Honda S2000.
Experienced testers like Larry Webster at Car and Driver drove the AP1 S2000 and discovered that it is basically impossible to get the tail out. "The lack of rear-end action is perhaps the S2000's only shortcoming; we prefer sports cars whose rear ends help out with the steering," he added. Not exactly the description of a car likely to experience snap oversteer.
The Honda S2000 is not a car for inexperienced drivers. Those who take the time to learn about and understand their S2000s, starting below the car's absolute limits, will understand why the S2000 is a legendary Japanese classic sports car worth collecting.