What Is Snap Oversteer & Why Do Honda S2000 Owners Say This Model Is Prone To It?

Snap oversteer is an unpleasant and potentially dangerous handling trait ascribed to the Honda S2000. It happens when you enter a turn too fast and lift off the gas in the middle of that turn. If you are driving a rear-drive car that tends to oversteer, which is more likely with mid- or rear-engine sports cars, the resulting weight transfer to the front of the car lightens up the rear end, while lifting off means there is no acceleration to keep the rear end planted. The front end gets more grip, while the rear loses it, causing the car to snap and head off the road, rear end first, or simply spin.

The Honda S2000 is a two-seater roadster sold in the U.S. from model years 2000 through 2009 and was then discontinued. The S2000 had a front-mid-engine layout, with the engine placed behind the front axle. This provided the S2000 with 50:50 weight distribution and very responsive handling. There were two generations of the S2000, known as the AP1, made from 2000 to 2003, and the AP2, made from 2004 until the end of production.

The AP1 is the S2000 most likely to be accused of snap oversteer. According to Hagerty, "The AP1 was set up to be 'loose,' meaning that the car would tend to oversteer easier and was designed to power out of corners that way." This was fine for those drivers who could exploit the car's oversteering nature, but for those not expecting it, an unplanned off-road excursion could be the result.