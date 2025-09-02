9 Two-Seater Sports You Can Buy Under $30,000

The perennial two-seater, two-door, V8 Corvette sports car has always prioritized performance, but the fifth-generation (C5) Corvette rolled out of Bowling Green, Kentucky, between 1997 and 2004, and brought something special. Its sleek and curvaceous body evokes the pleasant buzz of '90s and '00s tuner nostalgia, featuring iconic pop-up headlights and round taillights that haven't been seen on a Corvette since it ceased production.

The base C5 came with a 345-hp 5.7-liter LS1V8, but the first Z06 since 1963 packed a 405-hp 5.7-liter V8 with 400 lb-ft of torque. It came fully equipped (evidently) with the interior of the 2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT my cousin owned in high school — a horror show of squeaky GM plastic. Thank goodness for that sonorous engine, which growled through corners. The Z06 had a near 50/50 weight distribution despite the front-engine layout, weighed only 3,300 pounds, and never came with fewer than three pedals. The Z06 trim hasn't been on every Corvette ever, but it's been a part of the package since the C5, and today represents the pinnacle of 'Vette price and performance.

The C5 Z06 is overlooked today, partly due to its deservedly maligned squeaking and rattling plastic interior. Yet beneath the parts-bin interior lies the structure of a champion. With an aftermarket as broad and deep as the mighty Mississippi, C5 Z06s are a garage monkey's dream. And that monkey doesn't have to make Curious George bucks to score one. Kelley Blue Book (KBB) pegs the fair market value for an '04 Z06 between $22,000 and $25,000.