9 Two-Seater Sports You Can Buy Under $30,000
Performance has been creeping into every segment of the automarket. Horsepower values previously undreamed of hide in stock Honda Accords and four-cylinder Ford Mustangs. The 2+2 coupe is fading, though a few stalwarts are still holding down the market. Pickup trucks are huge in North America, and the amorphous crossover blob shape is oozing across the SUV market. Battery power is showing us the way of instant torque and mind-bending speeds
All that is to say: The punch of the second American muscle renaissance is fading, and there doesn't seem to be much room in the future for two-seater sports cars from the golden age of internal combustion. However, in these between times, you can still reach into the recent past for a two-seat song with just enough room for your sweetie. Some are rattly racers, others are silky and suave, and some require a direct line to the exotic repair shop, but all are two-seater sports cars you can buy for less than $30,000.
2002-2004 Corvette Z06 — $22,000 to $25,000
The perennial two-seater, two-door, V8 Corvette sports car has always prioritized performance, but the fifth-generation (C5) Corvette rolled out of Bowling Green, Kentucky, between 1997 and 2004, and brought something special. Its sleek and curvaceous body evokes the pleasant buzz of '90s and '00s tuner nostalgia, featuring iconic pop-up headlights and round taillights that haven't been seen on a Corvette since it ceased production.
The base C5 came with a 345-hp 5.7-liter LS1V8, but the first Z06 since 1963 packed a 405-hp 5.7-liter V8 with 400 lb-ft of torque. It came fully equipped (evidently) with the interior of the 2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT my cousin owned in high school — a horror show of squeaky GM plastic. Thank goodness for that sonorous engine, which growled through corners. The Z06 had a near 50/50 weight distribution despite the front-engine layout, weighed only 3,300 pounds, and never came with fewer than three pedals. The Z06 trim hasn't been on every Corvette ever, but it's been a part of the package since the C5, and today represents the pinnacle of 'Vette price and performance.
The C5 Z06 is overlooked today, partly due to its deservedly maligned squeaking and rattling plastic interior. Yet beneath the parts-bin interior lies the structure of a champion. With an aftermarket as broad and deep as the mighty Mississippi, C5 Z06s are a garage monkey's dream. And that monkey doesn't have to make Curious George bucks to score one. Kelley Blue Book (KBB) pegs the fair market value for an '04 Z06 between $22,000 and $25,000.
2005-2013 Corvette — $22,345+
If a base 'Vette doesn't sound exciting after reading about the Z06, hear us out. The sixth-generation (C6) Corvette arrived in 2005, lacking the pop-up headlights of the previous gen, but retaining the rearward round brake lights. Two decades later, its distinctly Corvette styling argues for timeless status. The base model's horsepower bumped from 345 to 400, thanks to a 6.0-liter LS2 V8, and those who purchase a 2008-2013 model get a 430-hp 6.2-liter LS3 V8 — even more than the C5 Z06.
Of course, not every C6 Corvette will come in under the $30,000 mark. Rare versions of Corvettes always fetch a pretty penny, and the C6 Z06, while not exactly rare, demands premium pricing in its segment — an average of $47,226 across 16 sales recorded by Classic.com.
That just leaves more high-horsepower base 'Vettes for the rest of us. Pre-2008 base models with the slightly less powerful LS2 are more affordable. The KBB fair purchase price for a standard 2006 coupe totals just $20,345. A nationwide Cars.com search for a 2005-2008 Corvette priced under $30,000 turns up 373 results at the time of writing. Expanding the search to 2013 turns up 71 more sub-$30k bargains. Even after you sort out the convertibles from the targas and the automatics from the manuals, there are plenty of Vettes of various mileage and condition on the market.
Don't get us wrong, you can spend a lot more than $30,000 for a C6 Corvette, especially one in a Grand Sport or Z06 vintage, but you can also pay less for one supremely competent two-seater performance vehicle.
2005-2012 Porsche Boxster 987 — $18,000 to $25,000
Maybe V8 grunt isn't your style. You're sophisticated, after all, and nothing stirs the soul like the Wagnerian symphony of crisp German engineering. Porsche still makes two-seaters despite the early-aughts schism that produced SUVs and sedans in the Cayenne and Panamera. Don't hate, purists! Porsche's success allowed its racing tech to trickle down to us plebeians as accessible two-seater sublimity.
The type 987 Boxster debuted in 2005. The second generation of the nameplate featured a 2.7-liter flat-six engine making 236 hp. The post-facelift 2009 Boxster, known as the 987.2, upped that to 255 hp. Those numbers won't blow many minds today, but part of the charm is usable power. Depending on the year and equipment, the 987 tipped the scales at just about 3,000 pounds.
Perhaps the best thing about the Boxster is its value. Right now, KBB estimates a fair purchase price for a 2007 model at around $18,000. A post-facelift 2010 model bumps up that to $20,500-$24,505.That's a reasonable price for a weekender or seasonal runabout. Not that the Boxster can't make a fine daily, providing you don't have passengers or luggage to haul.
2014-2017 Jaguar F-Type — $22,000+
Few manufacturers carry the performance panache of Jaguar. The British marque's cringeworthy rebranding may have confounded some, but that was after an extended period of two-seat excellence, of which the Jaguar F-Type is a part.
The inaugural 2014 Jaguar F-Type engine choices ranged from 340 hp 3.0-liter V6s to 550 hp 5.0-liter V8s. Nice power, but it didn't stop MotorTrend from lamenting oversteer and a penchant for burning through tires. Maybe it is those imperfections that put the decade-old F-Types under the $30,000 mark.
In true Jag fashion, these cars demanded a premium brand-new. A base 2015 F-Type carried an original MSRP of $66,375. Today, the KBB fair purchase price is $22,545. Even the top-spec Type R, which charged $99,895 for the privilege of ownership, only just misses our mark, with an estimated fair price of $32,652. The depreciation is strong with this one.
A nationwide Cars.com search at the time of writing reveals 90 F-Types for sale under the $30,000 mark. If an authentic Jaguar sporting vehicle has been on your bucket list, the F-Type can check it off early. Just don't forget about the checks you'll be writing when something breaks.
2003-2009 Nissan 350Z — $13,000-$15,000
If the two-seater itch needs scratching, and American and European rides aren't satisfying, look no further than Nissan's vaunted Z-series. Originating in the late 1960s as the Datsun 240Z, by the 20th century, it evolved into the Nissan 350Z.
Nissan's 2003 350Z marked the Z's fifth generation. With a 3.5-liter V6 under the hood, the two-door, two-seater made 287 horsepower. By 2009, that number was up to 309 horsepower against a curb weight of 3,615 pounds. The 350Z dashed to 60 mph in under 6 seconds and carved up race courses in modified guise. Car and Driver pointed out in its test of the 2003 Z that the power wasn't all that far off from that year's Porsche 911.
The 2003 to 2009 350Z is no 911, but it is a spritely two-seater in an affordable package. The Z still lives in the form of the Nissan, erm, Z, which is the latest in the series. Brand new models start at $42,970 (destination charge: $1,195), but KBB reports that even the top-spec 2009 Grand Touring Roadster — the latest version of the highest spec 350 Z — demands a fair purchase price of $14,183.
2016-2024 Mazda Miata — $13,000-$28,130
The Mazda Miata has served as the sunny Sunday stow-the-golf clubs and drop-the-top two-seater since 1990. Its fourth generation kicked off in 2016, and steadily updating modernity has made for a handsome package. A hardtop option creates genuine coupe-appeal in profile, leading our reviewer to declare it a recipe for happiness.
The Miata represents the newest two-seater you can get for under. A new 2025 MX-5 barely misses the mark with a starting MSRP of $29,530. The destination charge of $1,235 puts it over $30,000. According to KBB, used 2023 Grand Touring models are fair play at $26,231. Reach all the way back to the 1990 inauguration of the classic sports car, and the horizon opens further.
The Miata is egalitarian in engine choice. Each 2024 trim comes equipped with a 181 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder, making 151 lb-ft of torque. Weighing a spritely sub-2,500 pounds, it's easy to engage with this Miata safely and enjoy every nuance of road feel. The rear end isn't going to slip as easily as the Z06 above. It has modern safety features. It's all the fun possible this side of white knuckles, which is a dangerous thrill that gets old fast.
Our nationwide search shows 370 2016-2024 MX-5s for sale. The most beautiful part is that over 170 of them are true, three-pedal manual transmission vehicles. The affordable two-seater between-the-stoplights import market is essentially down to the Toyota GR86 and Mazda MX-5. Support the cause and buy one today.
1999-2009 Honda S2000 — ~$29,000
Calling a car a future classic is a recipe for being wrong, but the Honda S2000 certainly appears to be creeping toward classic territory. First released in 1999, the S2000 was a member of millennial tuner royalty and heir to a substantial chunk of Honda's sports development. It shared market and track space with Honda's Type Rs and Acura's NSX. It graced the silver screen as Suki's pink fever dream in 2000's "The Fast & The Furious."
A naturally aspirated 237 hp 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission with an 8,000 rpm redline and a 50/50 weight distribution drives the fact that the S2000 isn't a sporty two-seater. It is a two-seater sports car with chops. It is rigid, nimble, and engaging. It looks cool, like an MX-5 that hit the gym and moved to Venice Beach.
Kelly Blue Book's fair purchase price for a 2000 Honda S2000 is at a national average of $20,404. The 2009 S2000 achieves a national average of $29,638. That's not too far off the original MSRPs of $30,000 to $35,000, and depreciation on S2000s has flattened in the last 3 years. Who is to say what will happen in the electrified future when small-displacement, high-fun internal combustion engines are a battery-busting afternoon delight and car show curio?
2009-2012 Porsche Cayman — $22,000-$29,000
Porsche strikes again. The entry-level Porsche Boxster isn't for everyone, but Teutonic technological trickle-down is. The 2009-2012 Porsche Cayman is a Boxster+ package with 911 looks. The Cayman is not a Boxster, but it does share 40% of its components with its littermate. However, much of the rest is shared with the 911. In 2010, Porsche positioned the Cayman above the Boxster by thousands of dollars. Its gorgeous lines are pure Porsche, and aficionados can slip behind the wheel of one for less than a new Miata.
The Cayman is a Porsche, and the Porsche tax applies. It won't be cheap to repair, and you can't fix it with a hammer like, say, an LS2 Corvette. The Cayman is a crisp and gorgeous Stuttgart-engineered two-seater screaming for the second bay in your garage, as long as you can give it a good home. Mr. Kelly considers a 2010 Cayman worth $20,000 to $25,000 and a 2014 Cayman — the lower-tier base coupe — fair market value at $28,931.
At Cars.com, a sub-$30,000 search shows 40 matches with mileage ranging from 25,000 to over 100,000 miles. This is not the Corvette, a fine car made possible by mass production and economies of scale. It is a Porsche, and not even an entry-level Porsche. But there are still dozens of examples to peruse.
2008-2016 BMW Z4 — $9.000-$29,500
By 2008, the BMW Z4 two-seater convertible in top trim commanded $48,395. Today, that exact car's KBB fair market value is all of $11,248. That leaves an awful lot of space under $30,000 to find the one for you. Even pushing up to 2016, the Bavarian's top trim sDrive35is slides in under the mark with a KBB value of $29,413. Our review found the BMW Z4 M40I sublime, though reaching back a few years snags better bang for the buck.
In that price range, BMW buyers can find sub-6 second-to-60 mph times, BMW stability control, 17- or 18-inch tires, leather seating, 10-speaker systems, and other accoutrements of BMW ownership. While competitor Porsche makes hay with flat midships, the 2009 Z4 charms with a 3.0-liter inline-six cylinders making 215 and 255 horsepower. By the time the Z4 made it to sweet 2016, it matured into a choice of 240-hp four-cylinder or one of two 3.0-liter inline-sixes making 300 and 335 hp. Turbocharged, of course, adding to the butcher's bill when one of these complex powerplants breaks down.
So, what's the deal with the desperation devaluation? Does the Z4 live up to BMW's reputation for fine cars until they break? Or is it simply an overlooked value in a crowded used market? The only real way to find out is to start saving. With a fair market value ranging from a low $9,134 to a list-high $29,600, the Z4 water is wide. A nationwide Cars.com search for 2008 to 2016 BMW Z4 yielded over 500 matches.
Methodology
We love sports cars, and selecting two-seaters for this list was straightforward, guided by a couple of key parameters. First and most obviously, no vehicles with more than two seats were considered. There are oodles of ultra-performance SUVs, sedans, wagons, and 2+2 coupes at all price points, but this list was exclusively for two-seaters.
Second, the KBB fair market value served as the key metric for value. The market fluctuates by the minute, but Kelly Blue Book is one respected valuation source in the auto community. While KBB was the first stop for value, each car needed apt representation in a sub-$30,000 nationwide search on Cars.com.