6 Of The Rarest Chevrolet Corvettes Ever Made

With a production run spanning nearly 72 years and counting (excluding 1983), the Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most ubiquitous and popular sports cars in history. It's also one of the most accessible grand-tourers, with a relatively low entry cost comparable to mid-range luxury cars. A fact which pushed the Corvette from an obscure fiberglass roadster in 1953 to truly becoming "America's Sports Car," boasting production numbers teasing 2 million — a little over 1.9 million as of 2024.

We're all familiar with many of the more popular and iconic models, like the C6 ZR1, the C4 Grand Sport, or the C5 Z06. And rightfully so — these often represent some of the finest Corvettes of their respective generations. However, what about those hidden away on the other side of the spectrum? Needless to say, there's a lot of Corvette models and editions.

In fact, pretty much the only year without any consistent oddballs may be 1953, if only because that was the Corvette's first year, and only 300 were built. Sure, you have toolroom prototypes, exclusive cars like the Astrovette (only given to the three Apollo 12 astronauts), and experimental racers. But let's say you walked into a year-correct dealer and ordered one package. What are some of the absolute rarest Corvettes that you could leave that dealership with?

