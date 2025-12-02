Why Drivers Say The Porsche Carrera GT Is One Of The Most Dangerous Supercars Out There

Most cars are fairly straightforward to drive with your foot down. Obviously it requires skill, but many are quite forgiving; these are your modern low-power, front-wheel drive pedestrian cars. Then there are certain cars that are known to be tricky to drive. Generally, classic cars dominate this list — anything with a lot of power and no assists to rein any of it in. Similarly, rear-wheel drive sports cars from the 1990s and 2000s. However, some cars exceed even these: cars that just straight-up want to kill you. Few vehicles personify this like the Porsche Carrera GT, a car considered so dangerous that Porsche faced a high-profile lawsuit over its safety after Paul Walker's fatal crash in 2013.

A reputation like that isn't earned easily. Cars like the Dodge Viper, Shelby Cobra, and Porsche's own 930 Turbo (AKA the "Widowmaker) share the spotlight here, all of which are known to feature extraordinarily high skill ceilings. But what is it about the Porsche Carrera GT that requires so much skill in the first place? Is it the power, the balance, the handling characteristics, or something else? Moreover, is the reputation it boasts something that's actually warranted, or is it blown out of proportion?

Firstly, there's nothing inherently "wrong" with the Carrera GT in the sense that it's fundamentally unsafe. The car has only had one recall, due to a suspension failure affecting one-third of approximately 1,300 vehicles produced. However, this fault wasn't responsible for prolific accidents, or the one that claimed Paul Walker's life. That was due to old tires that made the car incredibly unforgiving in ideal conditions. So what's the deal here? Let's explore exactly what makes cars like these inherently dangerous — when they're driven incorrectly.