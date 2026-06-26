12 Power Tools You Can Skip (For Now) If You're Starting A Tool Collection

Getting started with power tools can be rather overwhelming. There are quite literally hundreds to choose from, and a dozen or more competent brands that make them. There is often no indication of what tools a beginner should or shouldn't purchase. So, how does one choose? Well, the first thing one might do is come to an article just like this one because sometimes, asking another human being is the best possible way forward.

The good news is that there are absolutely power tools that a beginner should start with. We have a whole separate article for those, and most beginners will do just fine with that starter list of tools. On the other end of the spectrum are tools that may seem like a good idea at first but will ultimately either end up gathering dust or prove too much for the task you have planned. Unlike hand tools, which can sit on a shelf for decades without degrading, power tools need batteries. If you have a bunch of tools you never use, those batteries will simply degrade over time.

So, if you're a beginner and you're looking for power tools to buy and avoid, we highly recommend clicking the link in the prior paragraph for tools you should start with and then scrolling down for tools that you can skip for now until you get a better idea of what you need or want to do with them.