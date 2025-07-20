What Kind Of Routers Does Harbor Freight Sell & Are They Any Good? Here's What Users Say

Whether you're looking for just the right tool to accomplish a DIY job at home or need something more heavy-duty for the job site, you may be able to find the gear you need at your local Harbor Freight store. That's true even if you need more specialized gear for things like woodworking, with the retail chain offering everything from chisels to bench drills. The company even carries a full range of routers for those who need to add shape and definition to the edges of their woodworking project.

If you're unfamiliar with a router, it's a smaller tool that utilizes a spinning bit protruding from the bottom to cut and shape wood, and sometimes other materials. While there are a few different styles of routers out there, companies largely make handheld or tabletop models. Either style could prove invaluable to folks who dabble in cabinetry or decorative woodworking.

Harbor Freight currently offers several styles of routers, both in stores and through its online outlet. As of this writing, most of the company's router offerings are from Bauer and Hercules, which you may not realize are in-house Harbor Freight brands. There's also a pair of Drill Master options available.