What Kind Of Routers Does Harbor Freight Sell & Are They Any Good? Here's What Users Say
Whether you're looking for just the right tool to accomplish a DIY job at home or need something more heavy-duty for the job site, you may be able to find the gear you need at your local Harbor Freight store. That's true even if you need more specialized gear for things like woodworking, with the retail chain offering everything from chisels to bench drills. The company even carries a full range of routers for those who need to add shape and definition to the edges of their woodworking project.
If you're unfamiliar with a router, it's a smaller tool that utilizes a spinning bit protruding from the bottom to cut and shape wood, and sometimes other materials. While there are a few different styles of routers out there, companies largely make handheld or tabletop models. Either style could prove invaluable to folks who dabble in cabinetry or decorative woodworking.
Harbor Freight currently offers several styles of routers, both in stores and through its online outlet. As of this writing, most of the company's router offerings are from Bauer and Hercules, which you may not realize are in-house Harbor Freight brands. There's also a pair of Drill Master options available.
Drill Master Routers
Drill Master is also owned by Harbor Freight, making all of the store's routers in-house options. Drill Master also offers Harbor Freight's cheapest router offerings. The company carries an 11-Amp Fixed Base router for $49.99 and a 2.4-Amp Trim Router at $24.99. According to the device's user ratings, the lower prices may be reflective of their overall quality.
The 11-Amp model currently holds a rating of 4.3 stars out of 5. Boasting more than 500 5-star reviews, the router clearly has its defenders, with many noting it's easy to use and performs just as they'd anticipated. However, some users noted the device is quite heavy for its size, may be underpowered for heavier work, and feels cheaply made.
As for the 2.4 Amp Trim Router, that device is not as well-liked as its Drill Master sibling, with users giving it a rating of 4.1 stars. While more than 1,300 users awarded it a 5-star rating, those who rated it at three stars or lower noted several issues. Like the 11-Amp build, some claimed the device felt cheap and was noticeably underpowered for certain jobs. Still others complained that the device is inaccurate in its cutting and trimming.
Bauer Routers
Hercules and Bauer have long been seen as comparable brands in the Harbor Freight family of tools, and their router options are no different. Of Bauer's two router options, its $59.99 20V Brushless Variable-Speed Compact Router is rated highest at 4.7 stars. The bulk of the router's reviews are 5-star in nature, with fans rating it highly for its power, ease of use and cordless design. Some even noted surprise at the router's quality given its reasonable price point. However, those who rated it poorly claim that the router is not very durable and that its 20V battery is prone to draining quickly.
Bauer's 6.5-amp Variable-Speed Compact (also priced at $59.99) is also well-liked, currently holding a rating of 4.6 stars. Like its counterpart, power, function, and design are all noted as positives for the device, with some noting it to be a solid router for beginners. Price is also noted as a plus, though several users complained that this Bauer router may be prone to overheating, and that its bits may come loose while in use. Given the device's handheld design, such potentially dangerous issues could prove to be deal breakers for those weighing their options in the router market.
Hercules Routers
Hercules has three routers available through Harbor Freight stores, and yes, they are the most expensive options. The 20V Brushless Cordless Router is set at $69.99, while the 7 amp Variable-Speed Trim Router is priced at $99.99, and the 12 Amp Variable-Speed Fixed Base model with Plunge Base Router goes for $119.99. However, those Hercules routers are also among the highest rated by customers.
That's not entirely surprising, as Hercules' tools generally match up well with competing brands in terms of overall quality. Users think a lot of the brand's 20V Brushless and 12-Amp Variable-Speed routers, which each boast a rating of 4.8 stars. Of the latter model, users raved that it performed beyond their expectations and offered an abundance of features for the price. While the negative ratings are few and far between, some noted that the device can become overheated, and one claimed the motor burned out with little usage.
As for the cordless 20V model, fans praise its power and ease of use, with one user recommending it over any name-brand router. However, others claimed their device failed after just a few minutes of usage, though such issues may be covered by the router's generous 5-year warranty.
Finally, Hercules' 7-Amp router clocks in with a 4.6-star rating. Like the 20V model, users appreciate its power and precision at the price point, with one claiming it's as good as routers bearing the DeWalt badge. But just like other routers listed here, this one may also be prone to overheating.