Are Harbor Freight's Wood Lathes Any Good? Here's What The Users Say

Wood turning can be a lot of fun, and there are some pretty amazing things that you can make once you have the proper tools. But you're going to need access to a lathe before you can get started. Unfortunately, wood-turning lathes tend to run on the expensive side — particularly if you want one that's large enough to make longer items like chair legs. Even the cheapest of them cost a few hundred dollars, while the more expensive models can run thousands.

Those who shop at Harbor Freight know that the store is a great resource for new tools at affordable prices. If you've ever walked the aisles of your local store, then you might have noticed that it sells both wood and metal lathes. There are two of them that are designed specifically for turning wood, with each respectively made by two of Harbor Freight's popular store-owned brands — Bauer and Central Machinery.

But are these discount lathes actually any good? One of the best ways to learn about the quality of any power tool is to hear what owners have had to say about it.