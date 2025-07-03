Are Harbor Freight's Wood Lathes Any Good? Here's What The Users Say
Wood turning can be a lot of fun, and there are some pretty amazing things that you can make once you have the proper tools. But you're going to need access to a lathe before you can get started. Unfortunately, wood-turning lathes tend to run on the expensive side — particularly if you want one that's large enough to make longer items like chair legs. Even the cheapest of them cost a few hundred dollars, while the more expensive models can run thousands.
Those who shop at Harbor Freight know that the store is a great resource for new tools at affordable prices. If you've ever walked the aisles of your local store, then you might have noticed that it sells both wood and metal lathes. There are two of them that are designed specifically for turning wood, with each respectively made by two of Harbor Freight's popular store-owned brands — Bauer and Central Machinery.
But are these discount lathes actually any good? One of the best ways to learn about the quality of any power tool is to hear what owners have had to say about it.
Users find the Central Machinery lathe to be a great option for beginners
The Central Machinery model is the more affordable of the two, retailing at just $279.99. This is the same manufacturer that makes the Harbor Freight metal lathe. The wood lathe is made of heavy cast iron and can turn any wood that is less than 10 inches wide and 18 inches long in dimension. It's powered by a 3.3-amp, 0.5-horsepower engine and offers a selection of five different turning speeds, with the top speed maxing out at 3,200 RPM. It comes with a 3-inch faceplate, a 6-inch tool rest, a knockout bar, three hex wrenches, a live center, a spur center, and an accessory holder.
The tool has a weighted score of 4.7 out of 5 on the Harbor Freight website. Customers reported that the value, build quality, and ease-of-use were all top reasons for their high scores. Several of these reviews stated that this model was very beginner-friendly. "It seems really heavy and solid and doesn't seem to cause much noise or vibration," said one reviewer. "It has standard sizes for the attachments so you can use aftermarket chucks, and other things if you need to. I was able to get it up and running right out of the box and managed to turn some wood on my first attempt. I'm sure that for seasoned wood turners, this would be lacking features they would want, but if you are just a weekend hobbyist like me, this seems like a very affordable way to get into it." There were a couple of reviewers who expressed that they wished the lathe had a bit more power, but most seemed content with the product's power relative to its price and size.
Users find the Bauer lathe to be more feature-rich
The other option is also made by a popular Harbor Freight-owned brand – Bauer. The Bauer 14" x 20" Electric Variable-Speed Wood Midi Lathe, which retails for $599.99 can turn wood that is a bit larger and offers a few extra features. The tool has 24 integrated indexing positions, an ACME thread in the tailstock for superior power transfer, and a toolless belt tension system. It's powered by a 6-amp motor that produces up to 1.0 horsepower and variable speed control, which ranges from 60 to 3,550 RPM, ramps up smoothly, and is able to change direction. The tool comes with a faceplate, knockout rod, an 8-inch tool rest, live center, spur center, rubber feet, two open-end wrenches, and four different sizes of hex wrenches.
The Bauer lathe has a 4.8 out of 5 on the Harbor Freight website. Customers reported that the value, build quality, and additional features were major considerations in positive reviews. "This is a well built machine for the money," said one reviewer. "Smooth, quiet with excellent speed control with the bonus of reverse for ultra fine sanding on my bowls etc." Many Reddit users seem to like this lathe as well. "I'm still learning to turn and it does the job for me, said u/NotSoSkilled1. "I did use a file on some rough areas on the bed and tool rest but I have had it at max speed with no vibration."
That said, there are a few others who have suggested that, while the Harbor Freight models are decent for their price when purchasing new, you can find affordable options from other brands like Grizzly and Jet on the used market that might offer more power and higher quality.