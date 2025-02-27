Who Makes Harbor Freight's Metal Lathe & How Much Does It Cost?

In case you don't already know the origins and history of Harbor Freight, you'll be pleased to learn that the company has a reputation of working with manufacturers to offer quality tools and equipment at budget-friendly prices. But when it comes to industrial machinery like metal lathes, there are other outlets that offer higher-end equipment than Harbor Freight.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Harbor Freight's metal lathes don't carry price tags that will have you presenting a business plan to investors to raise the cash to buy them. That said, they're certainly a step up from the mini power tools that would suit a hobbyist. In fact, Harbor Freight's line of seven-inch-swing Central Machinery precision benchtop mini lathes are smaller versions of professional-grade lathes. It should be noted that of all the mini tools you can get at Harbor Freight, the 10- and 12-inch benchtop metal lathes are among the most similar to their industrial big brothers.

A wide variety of products found at the discount tool retailer are made and sold under the Central Machinery label, a brand owned by Harbor Freight. The Central Machinery 7-inch x 10-inch precision benchtop mini lathe is priced at $699.99 and the 7-inch by 12-inch version costs $100 more.

Advertisement