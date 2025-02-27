Who Makes Harbor Freight's Metal Lathe & How Much Does It Cost?
In case you don't already know the origins and history of Harbor Freight, you'll be pleased to learn that the company has a reputation of working with manufacturers to offer quality tools and equipment at budget-friendly prices. But when it comes to industrial machinery like metal lathes, there are other outlets that offer higher-end equipment than Harbor Freight.
On the other hand, Harbor Freight's metal lathes don't carry price tags that will have you presenting a business plan to investors to raise the cash to buy them. That said, they're certainly a step up from the mini power tools that would suit a hobbyist. In fact, Harbor Freight's line of seven-inch-swing Central Machinery precision benchtop mini lathes are smaller versions of professional-grade lathes. It should be noted that of all the mini tools you can get at Harbor Freight, the 10- and 12-inch benchtop metal lathes are among the most similar to their industrial big brothers.
A wide variety of products found at the discount tool retailer are made and sold under the Central Machinery label, a brand owned by Harbor Freight. The Central Machinery 7-inch x 10-inch precision benchtop mini lathe is priced at $699.99 and the 7-inch by 12-inch version costs $100 more.
Central Machinery precision benchtop mini lathe specs
The most significant difference between the two Central Machinery precision benchtop mini lathes from Harbor Freight is the "distance between centers" measurement. The 7-inch x 10-inch lathe has 10 inches between centers whereas the 7-inch x 12-inch model is two inches longer. Ultimately, this distance controls the maximum length of the exposed workpiece from the headstock — or chuck — to the tailstock live-center. Both models allow up to 7 inches of swing over the machine bed with about 4.5 inches over the saddle and 2.125 inches over the cross slide.
The included three-jaw chuck measures 3.15 inches in diameter and can grip workpieces with an outer diameter from 5/64 inch to 2.5 inches or from 1.125 to 2.75 inches internally. The 3/4-horsepower, 120-volt AC electric motor provides variable operating speeds up to 1,100 rpm in low range or 2,500 rpm in high through its combination gear and belt drive system. The owner's manual for each lathe indicates a working tolerance of 0.005 of an inch, automatic feed, and a chuck guard with a micro switch for safety. There are 18 thread settings ranging from 12 to 52 threads per inch (TPI).
What comes with the Harbor Freight Central Machinery metal lathe?
According to the parts and packing lists present in the owner's manual for each lathe, everything required for operation is included except for cutting tools. Once the Central Machinery precision benchtop mini lathe of your choice is unpacked, assembled, inspected, and plugged into a suitable electrical outlet, you can mount and properly adjust the cutting tool of your choice. These lathes are best suited to cutting soft metals such as brass and aluminum but can make light cuts in bronze, cast iron, and mild steel.
They also have the capability to turn plastic and wooden workpieces. Turning operations can include rough and finish straight outer diameter cuts, boring inside diameters, and making tapered or angled cuts using the compound rest. The required cutting tools range from custom-ground steel blanks to indexable carbide-insert tool holders. For drilling using the tailstock, a drill chuck with a #2 Morse Taper will be a handy addition to your toolkit.