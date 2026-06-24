14 Ryobi Home Improvement Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tool users will encounter a dizzying array of brand options when searching for new equipment to support their home improvement projects. Some of the best tool brands on the market share a few commonalities in their approach: most offer a wide-ranging catalog, and many seek to strike the right balance between feature-rich user experiences and cost-effective options. Ryobi is a brand that straddles this divide nicely. The tool brand does deliver some high-powered options that can even outpace more 'luxury' brands like Milwaukee. Ryobi is known for its low-cost tools, but even with reduced price tags, users tend to heap high praise on the brand's equipment.

Throughout the Ryobi catalog, you'll find good tools at competitive or even steal pricing levels. The toolmaker also sells directly on its own website and at Home Depot (you'll also find Ryobi gear in other venues at times). This means buyers can easily consider their options online or use a tool in person before making their buying decision. These 14 Ryobi tools are highly rated by owners and cover a wide range of jobs that home improvers often tackle on a typical to-do list.