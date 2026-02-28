5 Of The Best Soldering Irons For Electronics

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Electronics pose such a unique and interesting problem for DIY'ers itching to fix things. Most of your household electronics equipment won't experience major faults or damage regularly, but every once in a while, the need to repair one of these surprisingly sophisticated elements comes into focus. You might have a chewed lamp wire that needs replacing, or a child's toy may have been thrown one too many times, jarring loose an integral component. Breaking the lid off these electronic products and seeing what the guts inside look like is the dream of many tinkerers and home improvers. These kinds of operations become even more routine for people who like to customize their equipment after the fact or DIY their entire PC build. Guitarists represent yet another subset of the gearhead world where integrated electronics and the occasional soldering need meet an entirely separate hobby area.

Getting your first soldering iron can seem like a daunting task because of the amount of options in size and scale to consider. Experts generally suggest veering toward a unit that produces at least 30 watts to ensure consistent and even heating, but many have had great experiences with smaller, weaker soldering systems, too. Your ideal soldering tool will be heavily dependent on the tasks you anticipate facing. I've frequently dabbled in the process myself, and used both station setups and basic plug-in irons before.

These five soldering tools run the gamut of what's out there, and represent some of the best options in their categories.