Is Ryobi's Stud Finder Any Good? Here's What Reviews Have To Say

Ryobi has been producing tools for decades, and offers quite a wide range of products to choose from. Fortunately, the brand isn't just available at a certain big box hardware store, as there are also several places you can buy Ryobi tools online. One device that can make a variety of projects easier is a stud finder, which helps you identify where the wood framing is located behind the drywall of your home. This is essential when trying to mount something heavy onto the wall, like Costco's 100-inch TV.

Advertisement

Ryobi's Whole Stud Detector, which retails for $34.97 at Home Depot, isn't the cheapest option out there, with competitors like Franklin Sensors, Zircon, and DeWalt offering units under $20. However, around 86% of customers recommend Ryobi's tool, with the majority of reviews giving it a five-star rating.

Those who purchased the Ryobi stud finder have praised its accuracy, ease of use, and claim this stud finder offers a good value. Although, no product is perfect, and there were also some criticisms aimed at certain aspects of Ryobi's tool. For instance, one customer was frustrated that the scan button had to be held down the entire time, instead of a toggle on/off switch. Some of the lowest reviews mentioned that the unit doesn't slide smoothly along the wall, while others lamented the tool needed to recalibrate frequently. It presumably also spurred many dads into waving it across their bodies and making beeping noises, an issue common to all stud finders when in the presence of dads.

Advertisement