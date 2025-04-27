Is Ryobi's Stud Finder Any Good? Here's What Reviews Have To Say
Ryobi has been producing tools for decades, and offers quite a wide range of products to choose from. Fortunately, the brand isn't just available at a certain big box hardware store, as there are also several places you can buy Ryobi tools online. One device that can make a variety of projects easier is a stud finder, which helps you identify where the wood framing is located behind the drywall of your home. This is essential when trying to mount something heavy onto the wall, like Costco's 100-inch TV.
Ryobi's Whole Stud Detector, which retails for $34.97 at Home Depot, isn't the cheapest option out there, with competitors like Franklin Sensors, Zircon, and DeWalt offering units under $20. However, around 86% of customers recommend Ryobi's tool, with the majority of reviews giving it a five-star rating.
Those who purchased the Ryobi stud finder have praised its accuracy, ease of use, and claim this stud finder offers a good value. Although, no product is perfect, and there were also some criticisms aimed at certain aspects of Ryobi's tool. For instance, one customer was frustrated that the scan button had to be held down the entire time, instead of a toggle on/off switch. Some of the lowest reviews mentioned that the unit doesn't slide smoothly along the wall, while others lamented the tool needed to recalibrate frequently. It presumably also spurred many dads into waving it across their bodies and making beeping noises, an issue common to all stud finders when in the presence of dads.
How do you use the Ryobi stud finder?
In order to use the Ryobi Whole Stud Detector, you hold it vertically, and gently press it against the wall you'd like to scan. To activate scanning, you press and hold the on button located along the left side of the tool. This product features a series of LED indicators along the top, and they'll blink once to let you know the unit is calibrated. If they flash more than once, reposition the tool and try again. Holding the on button down with the stud finder against the wall, slowly slide it horizontally to the right and look for LED activity which indicates there is framing directly behind the tool.
Not only does the Ryobi Whole Stud Detector indicate where the wood framing is behind the drywall, but it also displays the width of the wood using the LEDs, so you can identify the center easily. Once you've found the stud, a large center button on the Ryobi will light up, and pressing it will mark the area without needing to reach for a pencil. It's not just a stud finder that could be handy this year, as there are several new Ryobi tools to consider in 2025.
Some things to look out for when using Ryobi's stud finder
While using the Ryobi Whole Stud Detector can be a simple process, you'll want to avoid doing anything that might interfere with scanning. For example, it's critical to hold the tool near the bottom, pinching it below the marking button. If you grip the Ryobi stud finder anywhere else during scanning, it could affect accuracy by obstructing the sensor. It's also important not to place your hand against the wall while attempting to scan for studs, as false readings could occur. Lastly, while scanning, be careful not to lose contact with the wall. Otherwise, you'll need to start the scan over and recalibrate the stud finder.
There are some situations where the tool can seem to malfunction, such as detecting studs too close together. However, there may be a good reason the Whole Stud Detector is behaving this way. For instance, while most residential homes feature studs 16 or 24 inches apart, those aren't the only materials found in the wall. Fire blocks, for example, which are required by building codes in new construction, are short 2x4s which span horizontally across the space between studs. Their purpose is to slow the spread of fire, which without fire blocks, could quickly travel up the wall and through gaps.