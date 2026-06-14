6 Lightweight Yamaha Motorcycles Owners Say Are Great For New Riders

Picking your first motorcycle is one of those decisions that feels equally exciting and overwhelming. Especially in the era we live in, with so many bikes available, the options are plenty. Still, you want to make sure the bike suits your personality, is beginner-friendly, and won't scare you off as soon as you start revving it. Weight plays a bigger role than most beginners realize. A heavy bike is unforgiving in parking lots, at slow speeds, steep corners, and those inevitable tip-overs that come with learning. Plus, you wouldn't want a bike that you cannot move.

Japanese motorcycle legend, Yamaha (yes, the same one that also makes musical instruments), has been in the motorcycle business for over 70 years. The company has been making an impressive lineup of lightweight Yamahas that covers a wide range of riding styles. Right from tourers to cafe-racers, but the one thing they share is that they are approachable without being boring. The mix of versatility, affordability, and accessibility, especially for a beginner, is a bit hard to find in any brand's catalog.

So, if you are a beginner and in the market for a new lightweight Yamaha motorcycle, we analyzed Yamaha's lineup to identify models that stand out for their beginner-friendly dynamics. Based on the feedback from both professional reviewers and real-world owners, here are six lightweight Yamaha motorcycles that owners say are great for new riders.