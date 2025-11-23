13 Beginner-Friendly Motorcycles Worth Buying In 2025 (According To Bikers)

Whether you prioritize sporty riding or comfort, a sense of adventure or a bare-bones approach with an affordable price, there are a lot of motorcycles for beginners to choose from these days. Motorcycle manufacturers from all around the globe offer small and affordable bikes that cover all different bases, and beginner-friendly features to help attract new riders. While there are some contrarians who feel differently, most in the motorcycle world believe that new riders should start with something relatively small, with average power and a lower price tag. The reduced power means a rider is less likely to get into high-speed trouble, and a low price can help with riders who are just getting started enter the arena before investing in something long term.

Combining firsthand experience with professional and owner reviews, we've come up with a list of new motorcycles available today that won't break the bank and they won't be too tough to learn on. Some have automatic transmissions, others have low seat heights and low curb weights, which make them easy to maneuver. All of them are beginner-friendly for one reason or another. A quick note before we dive in: lots of the bikes recommended here are transitioning into their 2026 model year or have already been released with 2026 prices. Where necessary, we note those changes.