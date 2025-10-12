Yes, The Yamaha MT-03 Is A Good Bike For Beginners - Here's Why

Cruisers, scooters, dirt bikes, and even small adventure motorcycles are all valid choices for first-time riders. But sport naked bikes are also great and one of the most appealing places to start your riding journey. They're small and inexpensive, with an upright riding position that's comfortable and ensures easy steering. That's where bikes like the Yamaha MT-03 come into play, one of the bikes I recommend most for new riders.

New, the 2025 MT-03 has an affordable MSRP of $5,599 (including $600 destination fee). Power comes from a 321cc parallel twin that produces 41.4 hp and 21.7 lb-ft of torque. It's enough power to keep up with traffic, but not so much that it becomes intimidating. It's light but not flimsy at 373 pounds and has a relatively low seat height of 30.7 inches. If your inseam and boot height add up to more than 30 inches, you should be able to flat-foot it at stop lights with the MT-03 without any issues. This is especially important for new riders who haven't yet mastered balancing at stop lights.

I've ridden several small motorcycles, including smaller sport bikes than the MT-03. With the proper skill and experience, small sport bikes like the MT-03 can be ridden quickly (while wearing the proper gear, of course), and can be used as learning tools for new riders. Experiencing maximum throttle, braking, and handling capabilities is much less intimidating on a small and relatively slow bike like the MT-03 compared to one that's big, powerful, and fast.