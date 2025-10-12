Yes, The Yamaha MT-03 Is A Good Bike For Beginners - Here's Why
Cruisers, scooters, dirt bikes, and even small adventure motorcycles are all valid choices for first-time riders. But sport naked bikes are also great and one of the most appealing places to start your riding journey. They're small and inexpensive, with an upright riding position that's comfortable and ensures easy steering. That's where bikes like the Yamaha MT-03 come into play, one of the bikes I recommend most for new riders.
New, the 2025 MT-03 has an affordable MSRP of $5,599 (including $600 destination fee). Power comes from a 321cc parallel twin that produces 41.4 hp and 21.7 lb-ft of torque. It's enough power to keep up with traffic, but not so much that it becomes intimidating. It's light but not flimsy at 373 pounds and has a relatively low seat height of 30.7 inches. If your inseam and boot height add up to more than 30 inches, you should be able to flat-foot it at stop lights with the MT-03 without any issues. This is especially important for new riders who haven't yet mastered balancing at stop lights.
I've ridden several small motorcycles, including smaller sport bikes than the MT-03. With the proper skill and experience, small sport bikes like the MT-03 can be ridden quickly (while wearing the proper gear, of course), and can be used as learning tools for new riders. Experiencing maximum throttle, braking, and handling capabilities is much less intimidating on a small and relatively slow bike like the MT-03 compared to one that's big, powerful, and fast.
Rivals that offer similar size and price
There are several bikes out there that offer the same virtues as the MT-03. Specifically, these are naked sport bikes with enough power to outclass scooters, but are still reasonably priced. Suzuki, Kawasaki, and Honda all offer popular 300cc motorcycles that are similar to the MT-03. The Kawasaki Z500 is a strong choice for new riders looking for a bit more power, while the Honda CBR300R is an excellent rival to the Yamaha that's about the same size. Most bikes in the MT-03's class cannot reach triple-digit speeds, but they'll slice through traffic quickly and be nimble in tight spaces — big pluses for any bike.
New bikes shouldn't be the only machines you consider, either; the used bike market is also a great place to look, with many used motorcycles available for less than $5,000. Sure, there are a few things to be aware of at that price, and you'll have to live with a few scratches and imperfections, but there are gems available if you know what to look for.
I've purchased all sorts of motorcycles over the years on the used market, and doing so has helped me save money and worry less about those moments when I inevitably tip a bike over during a slow-speed parking maneuver — which is bound to happen to every rider at some point. That said, if you're looking for something new, with that new-bike feel and a warranty from the dealership, the MT-03 is a strong pick.
Our methodology
Picking a good bike for beginners depends on several factors. When recommending the MT-03 for new riders, I not only relied on my experience with many different motorcycles, but also focused on the factors that mattered the most to me when I was learning to ride. Having something relatively inexpensive, fun to ride, and adequately powered to keep up with traffic on busy city streets was the top priority. I also checked forums for owner opinions about the MT-03 and its suitability for new riders. No bike is perfect, but the MT-03 receives top marks from owners for its ability to help riders transition to larger and faster bikes without being intimidating, earning it my recommendation as well.