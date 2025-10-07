What To Look Out For When Shopping For A Used Motorcycle Under $5000

There's a special kind of joy that comes with riding a motorcycle. The open-air vibes, the ability to be a part of the scenery as opposed to simply observing it from behind glass, and the connection with the machine are all part of the experience. But for lots of riders, a big part of the appeal of motorcycles is also the low cost of entry. Equalizing for performance factors, motorcycles tend to be way less expensive than most four-wheeled vehicles. That price difference carries over to the used market too, where a lot of riders get their start.

I've bought and sold lots of motorcycles over the years. Some of the motorcycles I've purchased have been excellent buys in great condition, and they're still in my stable after years. Others were wasteful money pits where I failed to look at a bike with proper scrutiny. That experience has taught me what to look for, what to avoid, and how to find a bike that's less likely to be a maintenance headache once you get it home.

If you're shopping for a bike under $5,000, there are a lot of options. Cruisers, sport bikes, and even some adventure bikes all come in under that mark. At that price point, though, there are a few important factors to consider — factors that wouldn't be a part of a new-bike shopping process. Stuff like mileage, potential leaks, and various wear items, should all be on your mind as you shop for something.