5 Motorcycles That Are Notoriously Expensive To Maintain

Motorcycles are something enjoyed by over 8 million Americans and judging by 2029 industry revenue projections reaching 176.25 billion worldwide, many new riders will join their ranks. There are several main motorcycle types every rider should know, but beyond style, performance, and purchase price, the cost of maintenance is often overlooked.

There are options in terms of motorcycles with the lowest maintenance costs, but on the flip side, there are also some wallet-devouring models prone to make you rethink your original purchase. Several factors can influence maintenance costs such as: frequency of repairs, the cost of parts, and the complexity of the engineering which drives up labor rates.

The models on this list aren't bad motorcycles, in fact, surveys have found that brand satisfaction and model reliability aren't necessarily linked among the bike community. Meaning, many riders cherish a specific model more for its symbolism, style, and feel, rather than how easy it is to maintain.