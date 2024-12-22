5 Motorcycles That Are Notoriously Expensive To Maintain
Motorcycles are something enjoyed by over 8 million Americans and judging by 2029 industry revenue projections reaching 176.25 billion worldwide, many new riders will join their ranks. There are several main motorcycle types every rider should know, but beyond style, performance, and purchase price, the cost of maintenance is often overlooked.
There are options in terms of motorcycles with the lowest maintenance costs, but on the flip side, there are also some wallet-devouring models prone to make you rethink your original purchase. Several factors can influence maintenance costs such as: frequency of repairs, the cost of parts, and the complexity of the engineering which drives up labor rates.
The models on this list aren't bad motorcycles, in fact, surveys have found that brand satisfaction and model reliability aren't necessarily linked among the bike community. Meaning, many riders cherish a specific model more for its symbolism, style, and feel, rather than how easy it is to maintain.
The Can-Am Spyder
Can-Am makes some interesting trikes that will certainly garner you some attention out on the road. We hopped onboard a few of these unique 3-wheeled rides in our 2024 Can-Am Spyder and Ryker Review and relished its ergonomics, but weren't so positive about the weighty price. Unfortunately, while these trikes have a number of compelling features, according to a survey by Consumer Reports, they also have nearly twice the reported problems than other variants of motorcycles.
Many owners have reported VSS (vehicle stability system) errors, which relate to the braking components. A VSS fault could indicate something as benign as a malfunctioning sensor, or could spell disaster, warning of a serious safety issue. While there are methods to clear the fault code, the solution is often an overhaul and recalibration of the sensors by the dealer.
Other reported problems involve the transmission and rear shocks. One Spyder owner reported a maintenance cost of nearly $2,000 over the course of five years. Although that same rider claims, even after parting with his cash due to maintenance, the Can-Am was well worth it.
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Few manufacturers have as distinct an identity and loyal fan following as Harley-Davidson. While creating some truly defining models over the years, it also made some bikes that make the list of the worst motorcycles in the history of Harley-Davidson. The Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe is a striking twin-engine machine adorned with a generous amount of chrome. But the reason it makes this list is due to a design decision that incorporates plastic pieces into the cam chain system.
The metal chain wraps around the gears, and a piece called a shoe presses into the chain to create tension. The problem is that the shoe is made of plastic, which doesn't hold up well after enduring the metal chain movement creating grooves into the material.
Unfortunately, when this tensioner fails, it becomes a metal against metal scenario that can send tiny pieces of metallic material into other parts of the engine. According to one owner, a visit to the shop will cost up to $100 for inspection, and a tensioner swap could run up to $2,000. Of course, if you're mechanically inclined, you could save money with a do-it-yourself approach.
BMW S 1000 RR
This BMW is a superbike with an impressive 999cc engine and a host of cutting-edge electronic rider aids. However, in addition to build quality issues, the bike requires an unusually high amount of expensive maintenance. In fact, the S 1000 RR can be so finicky and costly to run, that many riders ended up falling behind in the recommended upkeep schedule and experiencing problems.
Although, in some cases the issues began right away, such as one Australian owner described. This rider explained from day one little things began to happen, like bolts holding the windscreen falling out, and the grip loosening on the handlebar far too easily. Unfortunately, the owners' issues only worsened, with trouble starting the bike, the engine shutting itself off and even hot oil spraying all over the place, even after multiple trips to the dealership for repair. Other widely reported malfunctions for the S 1000 RR include: gearbox trouble, anti-lock braking system problems, and electrical system headaches.
KTM 390
The KTM 390 series is a naked bike that many consider a great starter for beginners. If you're unfamiliar with the brand, everything you should know about KTM motorcycles can be found in their positive reviews and its many achievements in motorsports. However, it's no secret that KTM can be more expensive than its rivals, and that includes both the bike and the maintenance.
One area where opinions are mixed, is regarding the 390s liquid cooled engine. While it's lightweight, small, and can generate 44 horsepower, it won't take much online digging to uncover some owner horror stories. One rider described a situation where with only, 4,600 miles, an oil issue led to catastrophic engine failure. Unfortunately, this owner isn't alone, with countless others relaying problems with the KTM 390 like engine stalling, compression issues, and overheating.
Maintenance costs are also compounded by KTMs pricey services, which may be a shock to the wallet, especially for new riders. The service intervals are also relatively short at around 4,600 miles. One KTM 390 owner explained, "I spent $64.89 US on 4 Liters of Motorex Cross Power 10W 60 and $146.11 on 2 [OEM] filter kits. That is about $105.5 per oil change. I would rather do this myself than pay up to almost 300-400 bucks." In addition, some specialty OEM KTM parts have reportedly taken months to reach owners, costing them precious time during riding season.
Ducati Panigale
The Italian manufacturer Ducati is a well-recognized brand for high-performance motorcycles. One of their series, the Panigale is one of the most potent sports bikes on the market. With impressive styling, robust output, and hefty retail cost, it's not difficult to imagine maintaining this motorcycle might be hard on your bank account. But there is one area in particular that makes this bike expensive, the desmodromic valve design.
Ducati incorporates a unique valve control system that ditches the typical spring mechanisms in favor of camshaft lobes and rocker arms. This essentially means that the Panigale valves are actively being controlled at all times.
This desmodromic valve system requires regular maintenance, that can drain up to $1,500 out of your financial accounts. One fed up owner declared that Ducati forced him into performing his own desmodromic valve maintenance after quoting him more than $2,500, with an hourly labor charge of $170.