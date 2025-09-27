What 'ATGATT' Means To Bikers (And Why It's So Important)

There are a lot of things to learn as a new rider. On top of slightly more complicated controls than the average four-wheeled hatchback, there are unique hand signals to learn, important maintenance steps to keep in mind, and even special formations for group rides. Arguably, however, the most important lesson you can learn about motorcycles happens before you ever get on one, and it's about the protective gear you wear while riding.

ATGATT is an acronym that stands for "all the gear all the time." It represents the general idea that every time you go out to ride, you should be protecting every part of your body. That includes a helmet, gloves, a jacket, riding pants, and boots. Head to toe, there are lots of options for each section of your body, but every time I get on a motorcycle, I'm wearing something that's rated for impact and abrasion resistance on every part of my body. That's ATGATT.

I've been unfortunate enough to have a few accidents over the years. From simple 3-mph dirt-bike drops all the way up to 70-mph freeway crashes, I've put down my fair share of motorcycles. Something all my accidents have in common, though, is that I was wearing full riding gear when they occurred. The resulting injuries (and in some cases, the lack thereof) have reinforced my commitment to ATGATT, and it's an idea I'll stick with for life.