What 'ATGATT' Means To Bikers (And Why It's So Important)
There are a lot of things to learn as a new rider. On top of slightly more complicated controls than the average four-wheeled hatchback, there are unique hand signals to learn, important maintenance steps to keep in mind, and even special formations for group rides. Arguably, however, the most important lesson you can learn about motorcycles happens before you ever get on one, and it's about the protective gear you wear while riding.
ATGATT is an acronym that stands for "all the gear all the time." It represents the general idea that every time you go out to ride, you should be protecting every part of your body. That includes a helmet, gloves, a jacket, riding pants, and boots. Head to toe, there are lots of options for each section of your body, but every time I get on a motorcycle, I'm wearing something that's rated for impact and abrasion resistance on every part of my body. That's ATGATT.
I've been unfortunate enough to have a few accidents over the years. From simple 3-mph dirt-bike drops all the way up to 70-mph freeway crashes, I've put down my fair share of motorcycles. Something all my accidents have in common, though, is that I was wearing full riding gear when they occurred. The resulting injuries (and in some cases, the lack thereof) have reinforced my commitment to ATGATT, and it's an idea I'll stick with for life.
You won't regret getting good gear
A proper safety-rated helmet should be your first purchase, even before you buy your first motorcycle. There's a lot to consider when buying a helmet, but I recommend stepping up from the basic DOT and SNELL certifications and going with helmets that feature the latest ECE certification. Helmets with ECE (Economic Commission for Europe) ratings are held to a higher standard of protection. They can be slightly more expensive than the most basic DOT-approved helmets, but there are several relatively affordable ECE-rated helmets out there, and I think the extra cost is well worth it. That policy, along with ATGATT as a foundation, covers the rest of my gear as well.
I've purchased cheap and expensive gear over the years, and the products I've regretted buying the most were the cheap stuff. Inexpensive gear can typically look good and even feel good when you first try it on, but subpar stitching falls apart quickly. Cheap gloves, jackets, and pants will fray in the wind after just a few rides. Solid stitching isn't just to reduce wear and tear, either; in the event of a slide, you want the stitching to stay strong. Gloves, for instance, offer more than just protection from bugs and the weather. With the proper safety rating, the right gloves will help protect your hands in a slide without ripping apart and exposing them to road rash.
Safety gear has come a long way
Leather might have been the best (and possibly the only) solution for riding gear in the past, but these days, it's just one of many options. There's a lot of textile pieces riding gear available to help keep you dry in wet weather, as well as ventilated pieces (including leather) that allow air to flow through as you ride.
Airbag technology was once limited to cars, but motorcycle riders now have airbags at their disposal, too. Honda's Gold Wing has featured airbags since 2006, while a rider safety technology that debuted in motorcycle racing has now made its way down into relatively affordable everyday riding gear, with airbag vests now available from a range of manufacturers. Airbag pants are starting to enter the market as well.
Riding with the proper safety gear doesn't have to be an ugly experience, either. Lots of manufacturers sell aesthetically pleasing, stylish gear that's also protective. What may look like a pair of regular jeans could easily have a motorcycle protection rating, while a pair of sleek leather boots may also come with real-deal ankle protection. Vanity, then, shouldn't be on your list of excuses for not wearing gear. Gear can sometimes seem bulky, hot, or inconvenient, but few inconveniences are bigger than a permanent injury — especially one that could've been prevented by simply wearing the right clothing.