Why Do Motorcycle Groups Ride Staggered Instead Of In A Single File?

From the outside looking in, there are a lot of strange things happening in the motorcycle world. Why would someone on a motorcycle tap their helmet as they ride along? Seems pretty silly, but it's a sign to warn other riders about the presence of law enforcement officers and along with other hand signals, it's a helpful communication tool. Ever see a motorcycle pulled over on the highway and wonder if they need your help? If the rider's helmet is on the ground behind the bike, that could mean they're having mechanical troubles — it's a nice differentiator between someone who needs help and someone who's just taking a break in the shade. It's almost its own language, but it's one that most people can learn pretty easily and gain a lot from.

There's a riding style that goes a bit beyond simple signaling, though. Often, especially on highways, you'll see riders traveling in groups, staggered so that they're not riding directly behind or next to another rider. So why is this happening? It's primarily for safety. Riding in a staggered formation gives riders more time and space to react to changing road conditions, a mechanical issue that they or another rider has experienced, or an emergency-braking situation. It also makes riders more visible to other motorists. There are added benefits like taking up less space than a long single-file line of riders, but the primary benefits are related to keeping the rubber on the road.