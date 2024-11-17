What Does It Mean When A Motorcyclist Taps The Top Of Their Helmet?

The use of hand signals is a fundamental element of human communication. Hand signals work whenever there is a need for complete silence and when distance or noise, like when riding a motorcycle, prevents verbal communication. Along with other important tips every new rider should know, the most basic hand signals, such as those used for left and right turns, stopping, and greeting other riders as they pass by on the road, are essential for safety and getting the most out of the riding experience.

Advertisement

While basic motorcyclist hand signals are covered during motorcycle safety courses, another reason they're a good idea, delivered by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) and other organizations, some hand signals have developed other meanings over the years. Just as with verbal communication, slang has given new meaning to the left-handed open-palm tapping of the head or helmet.

According to the MSF training materials, the open-palm helmet tap indicates high-beam headlights. However, among the majority of riders relaying information about motorcyclist hand signals, the helmet tap indicates the need for caution ahead, most often due to the presence of law enforcement, in much the same way as vehicle drivers (cagers) flash their headlights. Perhaps the MSF verbiage about high beams literally means the motion is a substitute for flashing the motorcycle's high beams without actually saying that it means: Watch out, speed trap ahead.

Advertisement