Common Motorcycle Hand Signals Every Rider Should Know

Common hand signals and how to legally use them are among the most important tips every motorcycle rider should know. State driving laws contain provisions for hand signals that apply not only to motorcycle riders, but other drivers as well. It's important for everyone on the road to understand proper hand signals used by drivers without tail lights or turn signals. Section 42-4-609 of Colorado's State Statue, for example, makes provisions for three basic hand signals: left turn, right turn, and slowing or stopping. The law requires hand signals to extend from the left side of the vehicle and makes violation a punishable offense.

To properly execute a hand signal indicating an impending left turn, simply extend your left arm and hand horizontally. The hand signal for making a right turn calls for the left hand and arm to extend upward, typically with the arm bent 90-degrees at the elbow. The timing of these signals is much the same as any other turn signal, except having both hands on the bars are preferred for executing the turn, so there's no way to signal while turning.

The hand signal for slowing or stopping is similar to a right turn, except the hand and forearm are extended downward. Emergency stops are tricky, as using one hand to signal and one on the bars limits the amount of control the rider has over the motorcycle. This is one of many reasons taking a motorcycle safety course is a good idea.

