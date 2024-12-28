Motorcycle Clothing Protection Ratings: What A, AA, & AAA Mean

Motorcycling is the most dangerous mode of transportation in the United States. In 2022 alone, there were 82,687 injuries and 6,218 fatalities among American motorcyclists. This obviously doesn't mean you should avoid motorcycling altogether, but it's important to be aware of these statistics and take the necessary safety precautions. That includes investing in protective gear, clothing, and motorcycle accessories that will make your next ride safer.

But how do you gauge the level of protection offered by motorcycle gear? For that, you'll want to refer to the CE ratings. CE, or Conformité Européenne (French for European Conformity), is a marking used for products sold in the European Economic Area (EEA). It is also found outside Europe on products that were manufactured in the EEA or intended to be sold there. With motorcycle clothing, there are three distinct protection classes: A, AA, and AAA. What does that mean, exactly? Here's what you need to know.