10 Of The Best Full-Face Motorcycle Helmets In 2024

Choosing your ideal motorcycle helmet can be a challenging proposition that, for bikers, is often only secondary to choosing your perfect motorcycle. Many options are available to suit various applications, with a slew of features and benefits even before you figure out whether it suits your unique head shape and size. However, all motorcycle authorities agree that a full-face motorcycle helmet is considerably safer than an open-face or half-helmet, as it protects the face and jaw from frontal impacts.

As the last line of defense between your noggin and the world around you, a helmet is the most important item of protective motorcycle gear. When buying, you must dedicate enough consideration to ensure that your chosen brain bucket is a good physical fit and well-suited to your requirements. According to several leading brands, a helmet should be replaced every five years. While it's certainly in their best interests to suggest it, this rule of thumb should be adhered to, as all suffer knocks and scrapes over their lifetime, and stress and general degradation markedly deplete a helmet's structural integrity.

If you are a first-time buyer or it is time to replace your existing motorcycle helmet, SlashGear is here to help. The following full-face helmets cover various applications, including dirt riding, touring, motorsports, and adventure biking, with classic and contemporary styling and smart features on several models. Modular helmets are included here, as they offer the same protection as full-face helmets, provided they are used correctly.