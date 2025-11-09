Kawasaki Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Adventure Bike & It's Available In The US

There are a number of entry-level sport bikes, naked bikes, and even a few cruiser-styled motorcycles that offer appeal to new riders without breaking the bank. Adventure bikes, however, aren't typically the territory where you'll find bargain-shopping motorcycle riders. Why? Adventure bikes aren't cheap, and a lot of that comes down to the physical equipment they need to be good bikes in general. Long-travel suspension, thick skid plates, heavy-duty engine protection, and tall windscreens are all part of the package with comfortable and capable off-roaders. But Kawasaki might be able to change the nature of the adventure motorcycle area with its latest U.S. introduction, the 2026 KLE500.

The KLE was originally around in the United States for over a decade, through most of the 1990s and early 2000s. It was discontinued in 2007, though, and since then, there's been a gap in the adventure bike market just waiting to be filled. Now, the KLE name is back for the global market, including availability here in the United States. The KLE500 looks like it will fit nicely in Kawasaki's lineup, undercutting the returning KLR 650 by a significant margin, and maybe even attracting some new riders to the adventure segment.